Ruff_Pat 2017 4x3.jpg

Pat Ruff

Sports Reporter

I've been a Post Bulletin sport reporter since 1994. I cover Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion).

I am married and the father of three boys and a girl, two in college, one in high school and another in high school next year. My favorite pastimes are playing tennis, reading, watching sports and movies, and playing my guitar and singing (I'm part of a fantastic group of five guys who get together monthly and sing and plays songs better than the Eagles ever did!). Seriously.

Email: pruff@postbulletin.com

Phone: (507) 285-7723

Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
021821.S.RPB.DE.COTTER.GBB.04099.jpg
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Cotter, Sandcork making their move
Winona Cotter's Sofia Sandcork has been a major reason why the Ramblers are playing as well as any team in southeastern Minnesota right now.
January 04, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson
Prep
5 takeaways from the Rotary Classic girls basketball tournament
After watching 14 games over two days, PB sports reporter Pat Ruff offers five thoughts from the Rotary Classic girls basketball tournament.
December 30, 2021 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rotary Holiday Classic - John Marshall vs. Bloomington Jefferson
Prep
JM girls lose, but it could have been a lot worse
John Marshall 6-foot-2 star Lilly Meister went down with an apparent knee injury in her team's loss to Bloomington Jefferson. It turned out it was just a bad bruise.
December 29, 2021 12:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rotary Holiday Classic - Stewartville vs. Owatonna Girls Basketb
Prep
Rotary Classic Girls Basketball: Stewartville has just enough to beat Owatonna
Stewartville rides strong second halves from Steele, Ruter to give Tigers their fifth win.
December 28, 2021 12:03 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Prep
Competition, honor, family all fuel P-E-M's Prieto
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Martin Prieto, who was born to Mexican immigrant parents, has come to embrace wrestling. It's what drives him, and his family has joined him on his ride.
December 27, 2021 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0529.jpg
Prep
Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball preview: Local talent is plentiful
A year ago, there was no Rotary Holiday Classic basketball tournament, the event shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it's back, with some excellent local teams in the 14-team field.
December 27, 2021 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
20211202-LAKE-CITY-BYRON-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-036.jpg
Prep
Byron's Harvey, the truest of gym rats
Byron's Kendra Harvey has gone from a good basketball player as an eighth-grader, to one of the Hiawatha Valley League's best this season as a freshman.
December 27, 2021 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
d73bc24ca0951fca2b537da23470bcad.jpg
Prep
High School Girls Basketball Focus: Hayfield gets a breakout performance
The first installment of our High School Girls Basketball Focus for the 2021-22 season is here. Power Rankings, top individual performances in the area and some news and notes.
December 24, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
100821-gm-southland-fb-6712.jpg
Prep
Bain is Grand Meadow's next head football coach
Josh Bain, a 2007 Grand Meadow graduate and former football standout, has been named the school's next head football coach.
December 22, 2021 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
