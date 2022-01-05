I've been a Post Bulletin sport reporter since 1994. I cover Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion).

I am married and the father of three boys and a girl, two in college, one in high school and another in high school next year. My favorite pastimes are playing tennis, reading, watching sports and movies, and playing my guitar and singing (I'm part of a fantastic group of five guys who get together monthly and sing and plays songs better than the Eagles ever did!). Seriously.

Email: pruff@postbulletin.com

Phone: (507) 285-7723