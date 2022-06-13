PB 12 HOURS
Republicans think they are well-positioned to flip the seat, and incumbent Rep. Angie Craig acknowledges she faces a challenge.
Co-owner of Lansing Corners near Austin is running for governor to protect, strengthen small businesses
Patterson, a cannabis candidate, says pandemic restrictions stifled his plans for opening a Rochester brewery
"In the home of the Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools should be driving innovation nationally," RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said.
Anthony Holzer, 43, died from the toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl, according to lab results
An appellate court ruling finds the township did not violate state law in bypassing an environmental impact statement.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Sunday, June 12.
On May 26, workers with North Central States Planned Parenthood announced that they have formally filed for election to unionize with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for healthcare workers.
This mismatch in food supply and demand is caused by a host of global economic pressures colliding at once: inflation and gas prices are high, so more people are using food shelves to make ends meet. Supply chain issues mean there are fewer donations from food manufacturers.
Rochester hosted a March for Our Lives protest Saturday, June 11, 2022, as a part of a nationwide movement to end gun violence.
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.
Third of three planned learning sessions set for Monday
Law enforcement vehicles continue to run for a variety of reasons.
On Tuesday, May 24, Lloyd Lee, 87, and Shirley Lee, 88, died just hours apart from each other.
The fawn, nicknamed Smokey, is recovering at Northwoods Wildlife Rescue.
When Bemidji’s Mark Morrissey headed to California last week, he was hoping for a few good days of climbing on Mount Shasta — what he didn't expect was that he would be involved in a rescue operation for three fallen climbers.
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as “an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center.”
The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.
Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, of Dover, was convicted for the third time Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting juveniles. This time he was sentenced to 102 months.
The pilot of a plane that crashed Friday morning near the Granite Falls Airport was treated at the scene and then airlifted to North Memorial in Robbinsdale, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township.
DoubleTree by Hilton owner Andy Chafoulias described the decision to transform the longtime downtown Rochester hotel into freshmen housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students as a “difficult one."
Despite the state of Minnesota recognizing Christina Lusk as a woman, the state corrections department placed her in a men’s prison, exposing her to discrimination and harassment, according to a lawsuit filed this week by a Minnesota gender equity nonprofit.
A mortar attack on May 1, 2010, killed Eric Finniginam at a forward operating base in Kunar province. He was 26.
Nonprofits, developers, construction workers and local leaders urged state lawmakers to extend the historic tax credit before it sunsets on June 30.
A Woodbury homeowner whose AirPods were stolen told police she used the “Find My” app on her Apple device to ping, or track, the earbuds to the area of 10th Street South in Minneapolis. Police went there and arrested a man later in the day, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint.
Stewartville man sent to prison after violating probation sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old
Majed Issac Ilong, 28, of Stewartville, was giving an amended sentence of three years in prison after he repeatedly violated his probation.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is currently recruiting summer volunteers to monitor clarity of the state's lakes and rivers.
Nicholas John Hanson, 38, of Rochester, is the last of nine people sentenced in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
Three local counties are listed as areas of high transmission in weekly federal report.