PB 12 HOURS

0613district2-1.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota 2nd District rematch between Craig and Kistner ‘a toss-up’
Republicans think they are well-positioned to flip the seat, and incumbent Rep. Angie Craig acknowledges she faces a challenge.
June 13, 2022 12:14 PM
 · 
By  Mark Zdechlik / MPR News
Steve Patterson
Exclusive
Local
Co-owner of Lansing Corners near Austin is running for governor to protect, strengthen small businesses
Patterson, a cannabis candidate, says pandemic restrictions stifled his plans for opening a Rochester brewery
June 13, 2022 10:35 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
083021-FIRST-DAY-OF-SCHOOL-04900.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools pilot program to help teachers connect with their students
"In the home of the Mayo Clinic, Rochester Public Schools should be driving innovation nationally," RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said.
June 13, 2022 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
January death in Eyota from 'cocaine and fentanyl'
Anthony Holzer, 43, died from the toxic effects of cocaine and fentanyl, according to lab results
June 13, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Heron development 04242022.JPG
Local
Judge: Rochester Township broke no rules in assessing heron nest site
An appellate court ruling finds the township did not violate state law in bypassing an environmental impact statement.
June 13, 2022 08:27 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 13, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass
Local
Photos: Mel Dickie Memorial Youth Bass Classic on Sunday, June 12, 2022
Project Minnesota Youth Outdoors held a fishing competition at Chester Woods Park in Eyota on Sunday, June 12.
June 12, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Planned Parenthood
Local
North Central Planned Parenthood workers file for union election
On May 26, workers with North Central States Planned Parenthood announced that they have formally filed for election to unionize with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for healthcare workers.
June 12, 2022 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
mprfoodshelves1.jpg
Minnesota
‘Summer of hunger’: Minnesota food shelves struggle as high demand, low supply collide
This mismatch in food supply and demand is caused by a host of global economic pressures colliding at once: inflation and gas prices are high, so more people are using food shelves to make ends meet. Supply chain issues mean there are fewer donations from food manufacturers.
June 12, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Catharine Richert / MPR News
March for Our Lives
Local
Protesters gather in downtown Rochester to advocate against gun violence
Rochester hosted a March for Our Lives protest Saturday, June 11, 2022, as a part of a nationwide movement to end gun violence.
June 11, 2022 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Elgin - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Two injured in two-vehicle crash Friday in Elgin Township
The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life-threatening injuries.
June 11, 2022 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
02 081921-ROCHESTER-MASK-MEETING-4019.jpg
Local
Rochester council sessions address uniqueness of current council experiences
Third of three planned learning sessions set for Monday
June 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Local
Why are patrol cars left idling in parking lots for so long?
Law enforcement vehicles continue to run for a variety of reasons.
June 11, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Lloyd and Shirley Lee.jpeg
Minnesota
After more than 63 years together, former northwest Minnesota schoolteachers die on same day
On Tuesday, May 24, Lloyd Lee, 87, and Shirley Lee, 88, died just hours apart from each other.
June 11, 2022 06:28 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
060822.N.PRE.FirefighterSmokeyFawn.jpg
Minnesota
Newborn fawn rescued from Minnesota forest fire doing just fine
The fawn, nicknamed Smokey, is recovering at Northwoods Wildlife Rescue.
June 10, 2022 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
061122.N.BP.MTSHASTA 4.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota man assists in Mount Shasta rescue operation during climbing trip
When Bemidji’s Mark Morrissey headed to California last week, he was hoping for a few good days of climbing on Mount Shasta — what he didn't expect was that he would be involved in a rescue operation for three fallen climbers.
June 10, 2022 05:37 PM
 · 
By  Madelyn Haasken
a7516540c75c538cb04015c6eafa669f.png
Members Only
Business
Med City car dealership to build a new service center
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as “an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center.”
June 10, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Area Family YMCA
Local
YMCA sued for negligence regarding 2018 sexual assaults in Rochester
The woman is seeking at least $50,000 in damages.
June 10, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Jeremiah John Dahl
Local
Dover man sentenced to more than 8 years for juvenile sex assault
Jeremiah John Dahl, 41, of Dover, was convicted for the third time Friday, June 10, 2022, for sexually assaulting juveniles. This time he was sentenced to 102 months.
June 10, 2022 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ambulance lights
Minnesota
Pilot injured after small plane crashes in west-central Minnesota
The pilot of a plane that crashed Friday morning near the Granite Falls Airport was treated at the scene and then airlifted to North Memorial in Robbinsdale, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.
June 10, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Forum News Service
Police lights crash report
Local
Red Wing man suffers life-threatening injuries in Dakota County crash
The crash occurred Thursday afternoon on Highway 316 near Ravenna Township.
June 10, 2022 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
DoubleTree by Hilton
Members Only
Business
Turning hotel into student housing? It's an 'evolution' of downtown Rochester
DoubleTree by Hilton owner Andy Chafoulias described the decision to transform the longtime downtown Rochester hotel into freshmen housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students as a “difficult one."
June 10, 2022 02:33 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1151_2.JPG
Minnesota
Transgender inmate at Minnesota men's prison sues for discrimination
Despite the state of Minnesota recognizing Christina Lusk as a woman, the state corrections department placed her in a men’s prison, exposing her to discrimination and harassment, according to a lawsuit filed this week by a Minnesota gender equity nonprofit.
June 10, 2022 01:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
061122mprblaine1.jpg
Minnesota
Honorary hometown: Fallen soldier to be honored this weekend in Blaine, Minnesota
A mortar attack on May 1, 2010, killed Eric Finniginam at a forward operating base in Kunar province. He was 26.
June 10, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Tim Nelson / MPR News
A computer-generated rendering of what the interior of the Duluth Armory might look like after renovation, with a crowd gathered to watch performers on a stage.
Minnesota
Historic projects could be stalled or abandoned without Minnesota tax credit
Nonprofits, developers, construction workers and local leaders urged state lawmakers to extend the historic tax credit before it sunsets on June 30.
June 10, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Dana Ferguson
police lights
Minnesota
Ping from AirPods leads detectives to suspect in string of Twin Cities home burglaries
A Woodbury homeowner whose AirPods were stolen told police she used the “Find My” app on her Apple device to ping, or track, the earbuds to the area of 10th Street South in Minneapolis. Police went there and arrested a man later in the day, according to Tuesday’s criminal complaint.
June 10, 2022 11:57 AM
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Majed Issac Ijong
Local
Stewartville man sent to prison after violating probation sentence for sexually assaulting 4-year-old
Majed Issac Ilong, 28, of Stewartville, was giving an amended sentence of three years in prison after he repeatedly violated his probation.
June 10, 2022 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
ezgif.com-gif-maker (1).gif
Local
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency looks for volunteers to monitor state water
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is currently recruiting summer volunteers to monitor clarity of the state's lakes and rivers.
June 10, 2022 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Close up Wooden Law Gavel on the Table Court Courts
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for role in methamphetamine ring
Nicholas John Hanson, 38, of Rochester, is the last of nine people sentenced in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
June 10, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
060922 COVID rate.JPG
Local
COVID transmission rates increase throughout Southeast Minnesota
Three local counties are listed as areas of high transmission in weekly federal report.
June 10, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Latest Headlines

