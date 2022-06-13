PB 72 HOURS
Now there's another good reason to get out of bed with a smile on your face. Optimists live longer. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams checks out a new study that explores optimism's impact on longevity in diverse groups of people.
In this episode of Northland Outdoors, host Chad Koel says instead of chasing walleyes, anchor the boat out just enough to cast back to 2 to 4 feet of depth near the shoreline and success will follow.
Heavier rains and a rise in black flies making nesting more challenging for the state bird
Members Only
This year, a busy June and a full season are ahead, but spring has brought challenges that no one could have anticipated last year, when drought ravaged the region.
After a night of binge drinking, you might end up with a nasty hangover the next day. But, there's more. A new study shows those occasions of over indulgence also may raise your risk of developing problems with alcohol, even for moderate drinkers. Viv Williams has details in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
Cooperative effort aims to help cattle rancher, wolves and wolf researchers.
Trio of 69- and 70-year-old women, including Jamestown native Anne Sherve-Ose, will paddle as far as the Manitoba border this summer.
Homeschooling mother of five and a professional doula.
The first indication that you have left Iowa and entered the Land of 10,000 Lakes is a "Welcome to Minnesota" sign on I-35. The second, unmistakable indication is crossing Albert Lea lake, which is the centerpiece of our first Minnesota's Backyard destination of 2022.
Longtime Alexandria area fishing guide Mike Frisch goes over some lessons he's learned in the last year by fishing with three younger anglers in their 20's.
The order will impact Isle Royale, Voyageurs, Apostle Islands and other Interior Department properties.
In this episode of the Northland Outdoors Podcast, Ryan Saulsbury, a science instructor and outdoorsman, joins host Chad Koel to talk about ticks.
Life will be better once I lose 10 pounds, change jobs or check everything off of my to-do list. Sound familiar? In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams explores why we should focus on being happy here and now with a Mayo Clinic doctor who studies mindfulness in his lab.
In this episode of Northland Outdoors, host Chad Koel shares his expertise and his favorite crankbaits for catching all kinds of fish — and lots of them.
On June 2, the Post Bulletin featured an article in which Senator Carla Nelson, a member of the GOP Senate Caucus, called the recent failure by the Minnesota Legislature to pass compromise legislation on the budget “shameful.”
The rookery, which was a natural resource, has probably been destroyed by the developer. Why didn't the Minnesota DNR protect it? That is their job. How much did they get paid to look the other way?
Minnesota might have — and, if it could be proven, probably does have — more highway shrines to all things finned than any other state.
Four-year-old Hickle Harley Ware went missing from Bungo Township in 1938, and no trace of him was ever found despite an exhaustive search.
A place of cultural and spiritual importance, Pipestone National Monument has a storied history.
The Wisconsin DNR says 13 violators have been sentenced in state court.
Adults don't need a license June 10-12 if they fish with children age 15 and under.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer said that adaptive equipment like the all-terrain chairs helps Minnesota state parks be more inclusive.
Peony blooms are glorious in spring. But their season is short-lived. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion." Viv Williams shows how you can stop buds from popping until later in the summer.
The 27th annual fishing contest raised a record $265,000.
Well, another deranged kid has gone out with a spray of bullets, taking 19 school children and two teachers with him. Now, we can again listen to the usual excuses as to why such things happen in our great country, with no one accepting the real reasons why it will continue to occur, when they are part of the problem.
It is with dismay that we are writing in response to your May 27 article by Post-Bulletin reporter Matt Stolle, claiming that the GOP is poised to win the Congressional seat in the 1st District special election. His report draws invalid conclusions about the expected outcome of the Aug. 9 special election, basing these conclusions on voter turnout in the May 24 primary, which amounted to only 13% of CD1 registered voters.
Bikers are careful to observe stoplights and signs for safety, but we should also be mindful of bikers and pedestrians sharing the same paths, especially when passing.
Results from an extenisve 2021 popualtion survey shows 70% more walleyes than 2015.
It’s a mess, the result of a late snowmelt after a winter of heavy snow in the border country and record or near-record precipitation the past two months across the watershed.