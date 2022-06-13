SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

PB 72 HOURS

Portrait of happy grandmother with her daughter
NewsMD
Optimism linked to living longer, study shows
Now there's another good reason to get out of bed with a smile on your face. Optimists live longer. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams checks out a new study that explores optimism's impact on longevity in diverse groups of people.
June 13, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Koel Walleye.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Don't go chasing walleyes, let them come to you this time of year
In this episode of Northland Outdoors, host Chad Koel says instead of chasing walleyes, anchor the boat out just enough to cast back to 2 to 4 feet of depth near the shoreline and success will follow.
June 11, 2022 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Northland Outdoors
061122.O.MPR.LOONS.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Wisconsin's loons are declining, project examines if the same is happening in Minnesota
Heavier rains and a rise in black flies making nesting more challenging for the state bird
June 10, 2022 05:19 PM
 · 
By  Kirsti Marohn / MPR News
Brett Lessard.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Dokken: Getting a camp ready after 2½-year shutdown is a major undertaking
This year, a busy June and a full season are ahead, but spring has brought challenges that no one could have anticipated last year, when drought ravaged the region.
June 10, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Alcohol
NewsMD
Binge drinking may increase your risk of alcohol issues
After a night of binge drinking, you might end up with a nasty hangover the next day. But, there's more. A new study shows those occasions of over indulgence also may raise your risk of developing problems with alcohol, even for moderate drinkers. Viv Williams has details in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
June 10, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
On the Johnson Ranch.
Northland Outdoors
A fence around this northern Minnesota cattle ranch may keep both calves and wolves from dying
Cooperative effort aims to help cattle rancher, wolves and wolf researchers.
June 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Deb K, Deb W and Anne paddling.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Canoeing ‘comradettes’ launch another adventure – this time to Hudson Bay
Trio of 69- and 70-year-old women, including Jamestown native Anne Sherve-Ose, will paddle as far as the Manitoba border this summer.
June 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Psalms Frye
Rochester Magazine
10 (or so) questions with... Psalms Frye
Homeschooling mother of five and a professional doula.
June 10, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
IMG-3388.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota's Backyard: Myre-Big Island State Park increases access, has plenty to offer
The first indication that you have left Iowa and entered the Land of 10,000 Lakes is a "Welcome to Minnesota" sign on I-35. The second, unmistakable indication is crossing Albert Lea lake, which is the centerpiece of our first Minnesota's Backyard destination of 2022.
June 09, 2022 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Dakotah Kashmark
Northland Outdoors
Mike Frisch: Learning lessons from younger anglers
Longtime Alexandria area fishing guide Mike Frisch goes over some lessons he's learned in the last year by fishing with three younger anglers in their 20's.
June 09, 2022 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Mike Frisch
Voyageurs National Park
Northland Outdoors
Feds move to eliminate plastic bags, containers in national parks
The order will impact Isle Royale, Voyageurs, Apostle Islands and other Interior Department properties.
June 08, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Northland Outdoors Podcast Brightspot
Northland Outdoors
Science instructor explains his bout with Lyme disease, tick prevention
In this episode of the Northland Outdoors Podcast, Ryan Saulsbury, a science instructor and outdoorsman, joins host Chad Koel to talk about ticks.
June 08, 2022 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Northland Outdoors
Practicing mindfulness exercises can help reduce stress, anxiety and depression. Thinkstock.com
NewsMD
Health Fusion: Don't let mindfulness become another item on your to-do list. Make it meaningful
Life will be better once I lose 10 pounds, change jobs or check everything off of my to-do list. Sound familiar? In this "Health Fusion" column, Viv Williams explores why we should focus on being happy here and now with a Mayo Clinic doctor who studies mindfulness in his lab.
June 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Crankbait Rapala X-Rap.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Try throwing out crankbaits to catch more panfish
In this episode of Northland Outdoors, host Chad Koel shares his expertise and his favorite crankbaits for catching all kinds of fish — and lots of them.
June 07, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Northland Outdoors
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Compromise is the antidote to election-year politicizing
On June 2, the Post Bulletin featured an article in which Senator Carla Nelson, a member of the GOP Senate Caucus, called the recent failure by the Minnesota Legislature to pass compromise legislation on the budget “shameful.”
June 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Why didn't DNR protect heron rookery?
The rookery, which was a natural resource, has probably been destroyed by the developer. Why didn't the Minnesota DNR protect it? That is their job. How much did they get paid to look the other way?
June 07, 2022 11:30 AM
SPORTS-OTD-ANDERSON-COLUMN-MS
Northland Outdoors
Commentary: Minnesota’s roadside fish statues are a call to start casting
Minnesota might have — and, if it could be proven, probably does have — more highway shrines to all things finned than any other state.
June 07, 2022 10:33 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Anderson / Star Tribune
Newspaper clipping of a brother and sister, aged 7 and 4.
The Vault
Inside the desperate search for 4-year-old Minnesota boy 'Punky,' gone missing in 1938
Four-year-old Hickle Harley Ware went missing from Bungo Township in 1938, and no trace of him was ever found despite an exhaustive search.
June 07, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Water flows over the Sioux Quartzite cliffs at the Winnewissa Falls in the Pipestone National Monument in Pipestone, Minnesota on May 27, 2022.
Northland Outdoors
National monument in southwest Minnesota offers more than just hiking, there's history here too
A place of cultural and spiritual importance, Pipestone National Monument has a storied history.
June 06, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Emma McNamee
Wisconsin DNR logo
Northland Outdoors
Investigation nets multiple poachers on Michigan-Wisconsin border
The Wisconsin DNR says 13 violators have been sentenced in state court.
June 06, 2022 01:42 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
kid fishing with adult
Northland Outdoors
Bring a kid, fish for free in Minnesota this weekend
Adults don't need a license June 10-12 if they fish with children age 15 and under.
June 06, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
0607AllTerrainChair2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
All-terrain track chairs come to Minnesota state parks
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Assistant Commissioner Shannon Lotthammer said that adaptive equipment like the all-terrain chairs helps Minnesota state parks be more inclusive.
June 06, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stroozas / MPR News
Vase of peony blooms
NewsMD
Save peony buds for a midsummer bloom with three easy steps
Peony blooms are glorious in spring. But their season is short-lived. In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion." Viv Williams shows how you can stop buds from popping until later in the summer.
June 06, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Rochester Magazine - Summer Events
Rochester Magazine
100 days, 100 can't-miss summer events
June 06, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Rochester Magazine staff
Anglers decend on Island Lake for 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament
Northland Outdoors
Superior father-son duo take top walleye prize at Island Lake ALS Tournament
The 27th annual fishing contest raised a record $265,000.
June 05, 2022 05:17 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Can we ever solve the problem of mass shootings?
Well, another deranged kid has gone out with a spray of bullets, taking 19 school children and two teachers with him. Now, we can again listen to the usual excuses as to why such things happen in our great country, with no one accepting the real reasons why it will continue to occur, when they are part of the problem.
June 04, 2022 10:30 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Don't discount the Democrats in Aug. 9 special election
It is with dismay that we are writing in response to your May 27 article by Post-Bulletin reporter Matt Stolle, claiming that the GOP is poised to win the Congressional seat in the 1st District special election. His report draws invalid conclusions about the expected outcome of the Aug. 9 special election, basing these conclusions on voter turnout in the May 24 primary, which amounted to only 13% of CD1 registered voters.
June 04, 2022 10:00 AM
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Bicyclists' courtesy is appreciated
Bikers are careful to observe stoplights and signs for safety, but we should also be mindful of bikers and pedestrians sharing the same paths, especially when passing.
June 04, 2022 09:30 AM
St. Louis River walleye
Northland Outdoors
Survey: St. Louis River Estuary walleye population is up
Results from an extenisve 2021 popualtion survey shows 70% more walleyes than 2015.
June 04, 2022 08:20 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Rusty Myers.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Extreme high water levels continue to cause problems on Lake of the Woods and other border waters
It’s a mess, the result of a late snowmelt after a winter of heavy snow in the border country and record or near-record precipitation the past two months across the watershed.
June 03, 2022 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT