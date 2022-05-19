PB Author Content

SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sean Michael Emmons
Local
Winona man enters guilty plea Wednesday for 2021 stabbing death in Winona
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree murder for a 2021 stabbing death in Winona.
May 19, 2022 09:42 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Marquist Holmes
Local
Man tased by Rochester police Wednesday night following disorderly call
According to law enforcement, the man fled from officers following a disorderly call Wednesday night leading to an officer using a Taser to subdue him and placing him under arrest.
May 19, 2022 09:37 AM
By  Mark Wasson
443MnDotCam.JPG
Local
Two-vehicle crash on Highway 52 in Rochester backed up rush hour traffic Wednesday
A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
May 19, 2022 08:37 AM
By  Abby Sharpe
Fernbrook Family Center - David Scales
Local
Fernbrook Family Center offers teachers in Southeast Minnesota support during historic challenges
“I can’t think of a time when teachers have scrambled to do more things with less amount of time than in the past two years," said Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman.
May 19, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Jordan Shearer
052221-HVL-TRACK-172.jpg
Prep
Pine Island boys track team ready for True Team stage once again
The Pine Island boys track-and-field team will compete in the state True Team meet for the 11th time in the last 12 years on Saturday in Stillwater.
May 19, 2022 05:30 AM
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo Clinic
Local
Two lawsuits against Mayo Clinic over vaccine firings may be the start of a wave of cases
Two former Mayo Clinic employees — Shelly Kiel of Owatonna and Sherry Ihde of Zumbro Falls — filed lawsuits this week claiming they were unfairly fired for refusing COVD-19 vaccines. Their attorney said he will be filing more than 100 similar ones against Mayo Clinic as well as Olmsted Medical Center.
May 18, 2022 07:21 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
04 Two Discovery Square
Local
Plans for third Discovery Square project emerging
Developer looking at options for third building before tenants are secured for second building on Mayo Clinic-owned lot.
May 18, 2022 07:08 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Peace Plaza Commemoration
Local
Peace Plaza seen as renewed place to gather
Ceremony and afternoon of activity celebrate Destination Medical Center Heart of the City project.
May 18, 2022 06:16 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Shaun Palmer
Local
Palmer seeks second term in Rochester's Ward 5
Incumbent says he wants to continue working with residents as part of the decision-making process.
May 18, 2022 06:15 PM
By  Randy Petersen
All City Boys Golf
Prep
Photos: All City boys golf invite on May 18, 2022
An All City boys golf invite was held on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
May 18, 2022 06:01 PM
By  Traci Westcott
Jennifer Carnahan
Local
Lawsuits filed against Hagedorn's widow by his family called 'political stunt'
Two civil suits, filed in Faribault County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, allege that Rep. Jim Hagedorn asked his mother and stepfather, as well as his sister, to help pay for the cost of his cancer treatment and that money has not been paid back by his widow, Jennifer Carnahan.
May 18, 2022 04:49 PM
By  Emily Cutts
Peace Plaza Commemoration
Photos: Peace Plaza commemoration
A commemoration of Peace Plaza was held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
May 18, 2022 04:28 PM
By  Joe Ahlquist
SaidaOmar.jpeg
Local
Omar to challenge Palmer for Rochester's Ward 5 City Council seat
City Council candidate says she wants to represent Rochester's growing minority community.
May 18, 2022 04:13 PM
By  Randy Petersen
41st st apartments.jpg
Members Only
Business
Work to start soon on new apartment complex in Northwest Rochester
A new 140-unit apartment complex is slated to built on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest, just west of the Mr. Car Wash building. The project manager hopes to break ground in July, if possible.
May 18, 2022 03:52 PM
By  Jeff Kiger
Police Incident
Local
Rochester man facing felony firearm charge following incident
Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, on charges of felony possession of any type of firearm/ammunition by an ineligible person and misdemeanor domestic assault.
May 18, 2022 02:54 PM
By  Emily Cutts
Historic Chateau Theatre
Local
Up to $250k in state DMC funds will help upgrade Chateau Theatre for new use
DMCC Corp. board approves up to $250,000 after Rochester City Council approved operating agreement for city-owned building.
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
By  Randy Petersen
070120.S.RPB.ROYALS.BASEBALL.09429.jpg
Sports
Mix of talented veterans, youngsters may pay off for Rochester Royals
The Rochester Royals have a nice mix of veteran and youth players in amateur baseball and have some unfinished business having a strong season a year ago.
May 18, 2022 02:30 PM
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Updated LINK BRT route.jpg
Local
$9.4 million extension to Rochester rapid transit approved by state DMCC board
Proposed changes are expected to add cost to federal request without added local expense.
May 18, 2022 02:27 PM
By  Randy Petersen
GOP ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the GOP candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
GOP candidates say they would fight inflation, work to secure energy independence, expand markets for farmers.
May 18, 2022 01:22 PM
By  Matthew Stolle
DFL ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the DFL candidates in 1st Congressional District special election primary
Winners will advance to Aug. 9 election where they will vie to serve out late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
May 18, 2022 01:21 PM
By  Matthew Stolle
Cannibas ezgif.com-gif-maker.gif
Exclusive
Local
Meet the cannabis candidates in the 1st Congressional District special election primary
They want to make pot legal and revitalize southern Minnesota's economy.
May 18, 2022 01:20 PM
By  Matthew Stolle
Police car lights crime crash arrest
Local
$5k worth of copper wire stolen in Rochester between Monday and Tuesday
Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
May 18, 2022 12:57 PM
By  Mark Wasson
RPS School Board
Local
3 of 4 incumbent Rochester school board members file for re-election
As of Wednesday, May 18, none of those who filed have any challengers.
May 18, 2022 12:53 PM
By  Jordan Shearer
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Macken files for Olmsted County District 5 seat
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
May 18, 2022 12:43 PM
By  Randy Petersen
Zachary Koetz
Local
Plainview man arrested Tuesday for burglarizing brother's Rochester home
Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, is accused of stealing multiple firearms from his brother's Rochester residence. One of the firearms was allegedly sold to a man arrested earlier this week after making a TikTok video with the firearm in a Rochester Wal-Mart.
May 18, 2022 10:03 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Brady Robinson
Local
Rochester man arrested for racially motivated assault Monday
Brady Robinson, 35, of Rochester, yelled racial slurs and swung a hammer at a Hispanic business owner Monday, May 16, 2022. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
May 18, 2022 09:30 AM
By  Mark Wasson
SStrickland2021.jpg
Prep
Lourdes track and field coach Strickland making this season his last
Steve Strickland has been coaching track and field at Lourdes since 2010, the last three as its boys and girls head coach. The 54-year-old will be stepping down at the conclusion of this season.
May 18, 2022 09:18 AM
By  Pat Ruff
Ann, Scott and David Collins
Exclusive
The Vault
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
May 18, 2022 06:30 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Street outreach 1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Medical students plan to keep taking their lessons to the street
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
May 18, 2022 06:00 AM
By  Randy Petersen
Alex Martin season over
Sports
Millville's Martin named AMA supercross Rookie of the Year
Alex Martin made the most of his first supercross season in the sport's top class, the 450 division. Martin finished 15th in the national points standings and earned national Rookie of the Year honors.
May 18, 2022 05:15 AM
By  Jason Feldman
