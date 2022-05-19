PB Author Content
Sean Michael Emmons, 38, entered a petition to plead guilty to second-degree murder for a 2021 stabbing death in Winona.
According to law enforcement, the man fled from officers following a disorderly call Wednesday night leading to an officer using a Taser to subdue him and placing him under arrest.
A 31-year-old woman was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
“I can’t think of a time when teachers have scrambled to do more things with less amount of time than in the past two years," said Rochester Education Association President Dan Kuhlman.
The Pine Island boys track-and-field team will compete in the state True Team meet for the 11th time in the last 12 years on Saturday in Stillwater.
Two former Mayo Clinic employees — Shelly Kiel of Owatonna and Sherry Ihde of Zumbro Falls — filed lawsuits this week claiming they were unfairly fired for refusing COVD-19 vaccines. Their attorney said he will be filing more than 100 similar ones against Mayo Clinic as well as Olmsted Medical Center.
Developer looking at options for third building before tenants are secured for second building on Mayo Clinic-owned lot.
Ceremony and afternoon of activity celebrate Destination Medical Center Heart of the City project.
Incumbent says he wants to continue working with residents as part of the decision-making process.
An All City boys golf invite was held on May 18, 2022, at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Two civil suits, filed in Faribault County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, allege that Rep. Jim Hagedorn asked his mother and stepfather, as well as his sister, to help pay for the cost of his cancer treatment and that money has not been paid back by his widow, Jennifer Carnahan.
A commemoration of Peace Plaza was held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
City Council candidate says she wants to represent Rochester's growing minority community.
A new 140-unit apartment complex is slated to built on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest, just west of the Mr. Car Wash building. The project manager hopes to break ground in July, if possible.
Ryan Bernard Moulton, 38, made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Monday, May 16, 2022, on charges of felony possession of any type of firearm/ammunition by an ineligible person and misdemeanor domestic assault.
DMCC Corp. board approves up to $250,000 after Rochester City Council approved operating agreement for city-owned building.
The Rochester Royals have a nice mix of veteran and youth players in amateur baseball and have some unfinished business having a strong season a year ago.
Proposed changes are expected to add cost to federal request without added local expense.
GOP candidates say they would fight inflation, work to secure energy independence, expand markets for farmers.
Winners will advance to Aug. 9 election where they will vie to serve out late Rep. Jim Hagedorn's term.
They want to make pot legal and revitalize southern Minnesota's economy.
Copper wire can be sold as scrap and that may be a reason why it was stolen, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.
As of Wednesday, May 18, none of those who filed have any challengers.
Rochester resident cites desire to be listener with commonsense approach to office.
Zachary Koetz, 24, of Plainview, is accused of stealing multiple firearms from his brother's Rochester residence. One of the firearms was allegedly sold to a man arrested earlier this week after making a TikTok video with the firearm in a Rochester Wal-Mart.
Brady Robinson, 35, of Rochester, yelled racial slurs and swung a hammer at a Hispanic business owner Monday, May 16, 2022. Charges have been referred to the Olmsted County Attorney's Office.
Steve Strickland has been coaching track and field at Lourdes since 2010, the last three as its boys and girls head coach. The 54-year-old will be stepping down at the conclusion of this season.
No one knows why a Rochester man killed his family in 1984 before setting his house on fire, killing himself
A seemingly happy family ended in tragedy after the father bludgeoned his wife to death, suffocated his 9-year- and 22-month-old children, lit his house on fire and then hanged himself 38 years ago.
First-year of elective street medicine program wraps up with plans to continue building on student-led effort hosted by Zumbro Valley Medical Society.
Alex Martin made the most of his first supercross season in the sport's top class, the 450 division. Martin finished 15th in the national points standings and earned national Rookie of the Year honors.