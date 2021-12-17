PB HOMEPAGE-MUST READS

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
NewsMD
Former Mayo social media guru takes on the company dietary message
Lee Aase was doing everything right, but kept getting fatter. Now after going Keto he eats breakfast at 2 and wears smaller jeans than in high school.
Local
A last-minute Christmas list of concerts, holiday parties, and more
Music, living nativities, cookie walks, and storytime with Santa.
December 17, 2021 01:57 PM
Rochester in Color
Get to Know… Kia Pearson
‘I worked hard to get here and I belong’
December 17, 2021 12:20 PM
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
Where is Rochester's rap scene?
With few welcoming venues, hip-hop musicians are banding together to make their own performance opportunities.
December 17, 2021 06:00 AM

