PB LINKEDIN

Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
'You gotta set your goals'
Columnist Harvey Mackay says knowing where you're going is how you get there.
October 24, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
motor condos
Business
Condos for cars now available in Rochester
Roadhouse Motor Cars is open and ready to give car owners a new storage — and entertainment — option.
October 24, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pintoharvest.JPG
Business
Sunflowers, canola and dry edible bean crops have banner year
Optimal weather conditions during the 2022 growing season appear to have yielded many farmers across the northern Plains and Montana canola, dry edible beans and sunflower yields that are at the least better-than-average and at the best, bumper crops.
October 24, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
IMG_0494 (2).JPG
Business
Goats on the Go affiliate in Minnesota provides weed control and entertainment to clients
Goats On The Go affiliates throughout the U.S. use goats to control nuisance and invasive vegetation on residential and public properties.
October 24, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
OBGYN talk.jpg
NewsMD
Recommendations on cervical cancer screenings confusing, OBGYN says
Cervical cancer can be caused by human papillomavirus, which is a sexually transmitted disease.
October 23, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Chaotic Good Brewing Company
Business
Stroh family set to open DIY-style Chaotic Good Brewing in Kasson
Chaotic Good Brewing has been doing off-site beer sales since early 2021, but soon patrons will be able to sip their brews in a new tap room in Kasson.
October 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
What makes a good or bad boss?
Columnist Kristen Asleson says one of the main reasons employees leave jobs is because of a bad boss.
October 22, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Cover.jpg
NewsMD
New children's book stresses importance of inclusion
Beth Leipholtz became inspired to write her newest book, "The ABCs of Inclusion" after hearing many stories of parents like herself who have children with disabilities and diagnoses.
October 22, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Meghann Southwick's Ballsy peanut butter balls
Business
Nut butter makes a 'Ballsy' business
Meghann Southwick took a hunger for nut balls and turned it into a business.
October 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
A building side reading, "The Deck on 4th & Zumbro."
Business
The former Legends patio is getting a new life as The Deck in downtown Rochester
A new sign — The Deck on 4th & Zumbro — recently appeared painted on the side of the former Legends/AFL Labor Temple building at 11 Fourth St. SE. An arrow points to the patio tucked alongside the city building overlooking the Zumbro River.
October 21, 2022 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Confiscated powder containing fentanyl.
NewsMD
Fentanyl detection up 400% in Minnesota, according to study
The report from Millennium Health analyzed urine samples from substance use disorder treatment testing in the first half of 2022. St. Louis County has seen a 2,500% increase in fentanyl positivity in 2022 compared to 2019.
October 21, 2022 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
Super Fresh Produce and Garden Center
Business
Super Fresh in Austin closed as new ownership takes over
After months of looking for new ownership, Super Fresh Produce, Bakery and Floral shop has found someone to take over once current owner, Jim Stiles, retires on Nov. 1.
October 21, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
IMG_9364.JPG
Business
Four acres in a box: Wykoff couple venture into vertical hydroponic farming
The Rahes plan on selling lettuce, microgreens and herbs to individuals and restaurants around Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.
October 21, 2022 12:39 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: New downtown restaurant; business expansions
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
October 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
abortion-mid-west-map.jpg
NewsMD
STIs rose in Iowa following defunding and closure of family planning health clinics
Study looked at rates of gonorreah and chlamydia in Iowa following the 2017 law that restricted the use of federal funds for clinics that provided abortion services. Those clinics also provided testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.
October 21, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
IMG_1032.jpg
Business
North Broadway businesses to merge, move to Kismet Block
For three years, Scrub Your Butt Soap, and Tulips & Truffles Florist have been sharing their business under one roof at 117 North Broadway, now the business will merge into one as one owner retires and the other looks to expand their already existing business.
October 21, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Our Paladar Manning Diaz.JPG
Business
Downtown Rochester pop-up welcomes patrons like family
Our Paladar operates out of the Thai Pop restaurant space in downtown Rochester on Sundays.
October 21, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Mayo Clinic
NewsMD
New Mayo journal promises to be part of 'disruptive transformation' in medicine
The new medical journal, Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, promises a hybrid of communication formats. The announcement coincided with a gathering of venture capital and healthcare start-up proprietors in downtown Rochester.
October 20, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
Leah's fabulous frittata recipe
NewsMD
Boost veggie intake with this easy and delicious frittata recipe
Want a quick and tasty way to work more vegetables into your diet and clear out your fridge at the same time? Try this fast frittata recipe. Viv Williams has details in this episode of "Health Fusion."
October 20, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
20221019_125806.jpg
Business
Fabric and craft chain is tailoring an empty Rochester building to fit its needs
Joann Fabrics and Crafts, the popular Ohio-based craft and sewing supplies retailer, has filed a flurry of construction permits in October to revamp a 24,000-square-foot store at 3839 Marketplace Drive NW in Rochester. That’s the Big Box space between Target and PetSmart that previously housed a Staples store.
October 20, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Allison Gettings
Business
Red Wing Shoe Co. names fourth generation of Sweasy family as CEO
Red Wing Shoe Co. announced this week that company President Allison Gettings will add CEO to her titles in January. She is taking over the CEO duties from Mark Urdahl, who is retiring.
October 20, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Beware the backstabbers among your employees
Columnist Dave Conrad says confronting a backstabber and moving forward is a must when dealing with a tough situation.
October 20, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
IMG_1027.jpg
Business
Rochester’s oldest brewery adds 20 parking spaces
Have you had trouble finding convenient parking at Kinney Creek? Fear no more as the brewery has bought the old Zorba's parking lot, adding 20 additional parking spaces to its business.
October 19, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Small businesses need talent and technology
Columnist Dean Swanson says shifting demographics make business harder for rural entrepreneurs.
October 19, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Flowers in a green house
NewsMD
Adding more gardens and green spaces may help shrink the lifespan gap between rich and poor areas
New research shows that the health benefits of adding trees and other elements of nature to urban areas may help close the lifespan gap between people living in the most and least deprived areas. Viv Williams has details in this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion."
October 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
012021.N.RPB.brinkman1.JPG
Business
Longtime Rochester company is outgrowing its HQ and plans to expand
Custom Alarm is expanding its headquarters at 1661 Greenview Drive SW to add a new 5,000-square-foot warehouse. Construction is expected to start yet this year with the goal of completing it by spring 2023.
October 18, 2022 04:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
GeoTek
Business
GeoTek’s growth is on track with expansion in space, jobs coming for 2023
Since opening their warehouse in 2020 in Stewartville, GeoTek has seen rapid growth in the company that has plans to expand their warehouse space and hire 100 new employees by the end of May 2023.
October 18, 2022 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
3f71d31ff4d6ad50ffcb7421d0368de4.jpg
NewsMD
Ticks are not just fair weather pests. Some are active in fall waiting to take a bite out of you or your pet
Most of Minnesota has seen temperatures drop below freezing. While that may mean the end of the growing season, it is not the end of tick season. Viv Williams has info on how you can protect your family, pets and yourself from tick bites.
October 18, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Mayo Clinic Q & A column sig
NewsMD
Mayo Clinic Q & A: Understanding what blue light is and ways to reduce eyestrain
Are blue light filtering glasses really necessary?
October 18, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Mayo Clinic
Moser brothers
Business
North Dakota brothers become shepherds through starter flock program
For 14 years, NDSU Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Association have teamed up to help North Dakota youth get more involved within the sheep industry.
October 18, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Emily Beal
