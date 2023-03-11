As a senior I should be thrilled about the proposal floating around the Legislature to cut the tax on Social Security benefits. But this contradicts my belief in a progressive tax policy where my tax obligation is based on my income, not my demographic group. There are misconceptions about how the Social Security benefit is taxed. Most Minnesota seniors pay no or very little tax on their benefits. Seniors in the higher income brackets would receive most of the benefit. In fact, 70% of the benefit from this proposed tax cut would go to the wealthiest 20%, but do little to nothing to help those who most need it, and it would cost our state $1.2 billion in the next two years and more after that.