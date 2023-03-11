6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Section 1AA basketball
Prep
Section 1AA semifinals: Gritty defense, Lorenson lift Lake City over Cannon Falls
The Tigers forced over 20 turnovers and Lorenson finished with 25 points to send the Tigers to Thursday's Section 1AA championship.
richard staub
Local
Rochester resident Richard Staub joins centenarian club: 'You got to have some good genes'
Richard Staub celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday, March 11. He revisited his life, including his immigration to the U.S. from Germany.
March 11, 2023 04:43 PM
Packs embrace.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Spring Grove gets some revenge, defeats Hayfield in Section 1A play this year
No. 2 seed Spring Grove received 20 points from Tysen Grinde to defeat No. 3 Hayfield 57-46 in Section 1AA boys basketball.
March 11, 2023 04:18 PM
Carl Truckenmiller.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Goodhue rallies from 10 down in the second half to advance to Section 1A title game
No. 1 Goodhue overcame a 46-36 deficit in the second half to beat No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 54-51 in Section 1A boys basketball semifinal play.
March 11, 2023 03:24 PM

Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
State girls basketball tournament pairings
CLASS A
March 11, 2023 03:05 PM
By  Staff reports
Answer Man logo
Local
Sort those cans and bottles for the long haul
Olmsted County is working to create a recovery facility to sort recyclables, ending the need for trash haulers to take items north.
March 11, 2023 01:00 PM
By  Answer Man
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Young readers need better teaching tactics
Across the country, March is celebrated as National Reading Month. How are we doing as a state in reading? The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) released its 2022 report last fall, and it wasn't good. Minnesota’s fourth- and eighth-graders scored worse on national reading tests last year than they have in decades. For example:
March 11, 2023 12:00 PM
RCTC Women's Basketball
College
Ravyn Miles part of a bonded six who came back to RCTC chasing a national title
City girl Ravyn Miles has joined a group of mostly rural athletes on the RCTC women's basketball team who have developed an unbreakable bond and a juggernaut team.
March 11, 2023 11:00 AM
By  Pat Ruff
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Social Security's promise is to prevent poverty in old age
As a senior I should be thrilled about the proposal floating around the Legislature to cut the tax on Social Security benefits. But this contradicts my belief in a progressive tax policy where my tax obligation is based on my income, not my demographic group. There are misconceptions about how the Social Security benefit is taxed. Most Minnesota seniors pay no or very little tax on their benefits. Seniors in the higher income brackets would receive most of the benefit. In fact, 70% of the benefit from this proposed tax cut would go to the wealthiest 20%, but do little to nothing to help those who most need it, and it would cost our state $1.2 billion in the next two years and more after that.
March 11, 2023 10:30 AM
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists and graduates
Fall 2022 President's and Dean's lists and graduates.
March 11, 2023 10:00 AM
By  Staff reports

Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: End-of-life bill lets people make their own decisions
Thank you for reporting on the Minnesota’s End of Life Option Act in Thursday’s (March 2, 2023) issue. This bill needs a hearing in order to move forward into law. Minnesotans deserve quality, affordable health care and increased options at the end of life, including access to medical aid in dying.
March 11, 2023 09:30 AM
Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Macey Tesmer
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County jail team trains for developmentally disabled detainees
"It's scary to go to jail for anybody, but then you add somebody who doesn't really understand what's happening and that makes it even scarier," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. Tesmer said.
March 11, 2023 09:00 AM
By  Mark Wasson
Letter to the Editor graphic
Letters
Letter: Needless end-of-life suffering can be avoided -- here
We are supporters of the Minnesota End of Life Options Act because we believe that all of us deserve a peaceful end of life experience surrounded by those we love, in a place that brings comfort. Without access to medical aid in dying, terminally ill people across the state are needlessly suffering in their final days. Some will leave their homes in order to seek the care they should be able to obtain right here in Minnesota.
March 11, 2023 08:00 AM
