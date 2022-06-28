SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

PB PRIORITY AUTHORS

Chatfield, Cannon Falls Section 1AA softball championship
Members Only
Prep
State champions and All-State performers headline 2022 All-Area Softball Team
This year's All-Area Softball Team is as stacked with as much high-level talent as ever. The First Team is headlined by the Post Bulletin Player of the Year, Winona's Grace Fricke.
June 28, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Winona, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA softball championship
Exclusive
Prep
'You can't pitch to her': Winona's Grace Fricke is the 2022 Post Bulletin Softball Player of the Year
Slugging infielder Grace Fricke of Winona High delivered a senior season to remember in 2022, helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA state championship game for a second consecutive season.
June 28, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Belle Westminster Sporting Group
Exclusive
Local
Belle, the English Setter from Pine Island, made Westminster show history
The 4-year-old English Setter won best of the sport group — a first for a female of her breed.
June 27, 2022 06:41 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Chatfield High School Technovation Team
Local
Chatfield team named one of 14 U.S. semifinalists in global app building challenge
Even if the students don’t go on to careers in technology, the Technovation experience is still one that’s preparing them for their futures.
June 27, 2022 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Kwik Trip Mobile Ordering
Exclusive
Business
Kwik delivery? Kwik Trip joins growing market of third-party carryout, delivery services
Ever wanted to have anything from Kwik Trip available for pickup or delivery? Now you can, as Kwik Trip joins the third-party carryout and delivery partnership with DoorDash.
June 27, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Folwell rowhome site.JPG
Local
Folwell neighbors see zoning change reversed after lawsuit
Judge rules lack of report from Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission means change for two lots occurred outside established rules.
June 27, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
More on Halcon sale in Stewartville
Members Only
Business
Stewartville furniture maker wins national awards as $127.5 million sale wraps up
Earlier this month, Halcon participated in the annual prestigious NeoCon office furniture conference, “the largest exhibition of contract furnishings in North America.” The longtime Stewartville firm won the “Best of Competition Award” for its new Helm executive table. The award came just days after the company's $127.5 million sale to Steelcase closed on June 10.
June 27, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Brandon Lee Cunningham
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 18 months for role in New Year's Eve stabbing
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, was sentenced to 18 months for his role in New Year's Eve stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
June 27, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
NA3HL Championship: Rochester vs Granite City
Sports
How a Grizzly became a Gopher: Behind the scenes of Zach Wiese's commitment to Minnesota
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
June 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Peace Plaza
Local
How to understand, enjoy the new downtown Peace Plaza without getting hit by a car
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
June 27, 2022 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Pine Island gains experience, places second at Firecracker Tournament
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
June 26, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Chez Bojji Kids Cooking Class
Local
Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
June 26, 2022 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Crime Report graphic police car lights
Local
Rochester man robbed Austin gas station, led police on chase, Austin police say
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
June 26, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Med City FC vs Dakota Fusion
Sports
Med City FC has no 'luck" against Duluth FC
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
June 25, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
gold star mantorville
Local
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who lost a loved one
The memorial monument was unveiled Saturday.
June 25, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Grand Parade Rochesterfest
Photos: Rochesterfest 2022
See photos from a variety of community events running June 18 - 26, 2022.
June 25, 2022 07:31 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
abortion rally
Local
'Women's bodies should not be a political opinion': Protesters voice concerns about overturning of Roe
A locally organized abortion rights rally was held Saturday in front of the city-county Government Center.
June 25, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0119.jpg
Local
Rochester council set to review annual audit
City saw revenue increase in 2021 with federal support
June 25, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Squash Blossom Mead Tasting Room
Exclusive
Business
Make a 'bee'-line to your local Meadery
If you feel the need for mead, check out the new tasting room specializing in honey wine at Squash Blossom Farm near Oronoco.
June 25, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Rochester Honkers Michael Carico
Sports
From uncertainty to Buster Posey finalist, Honkers catcher Carico has had a quite a year
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.
June 25, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
100221-WOMENS-MARCH-6666.jpg
Local
From Mayo to lawmakers, local voices react to reversal of Roe v. Wade and the future of abortion in Minnesota
"The people of Minnesota will get a say in what happens going forward, and that's the right way for this to be positioned," said State Sen. Steve Drazkowski.
June 24, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Hormel Institute Anniversary Celebration
Local
80 years: Austin's Hormel Institute has focused on community and cancer research
Intitute's mission started with food research and has transform into an innovator in cancer research.
June 24, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
bca8579920898422da4add1bacd8cbeb.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic Labs to soon offer monkeypox testing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”
June 24, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine
Exclusive
NewsMD
Where can 6-month to 4-year-olds get vaccinated in Rochester?
Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.
June 24, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Shan Stephen Fiorenza
Local
Former RCTC football player facing new assault charges after brandishing gun in downtown Rochester
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, is accused of brandishing a gun during a verbal confrontation in downtown Rochester early Friday morning. He is also facing assault charges in a separate incident in which he is accused of beating the coach of a rival football team.
June 24, 2022 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Kombucha PB.jpg
Members Only
Business
Cowabunga - A wave of Med City kombucha might be on the way
Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.
June 24, 2022 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
pexels-karolina-grabowska-4506109.jpg
NewsMD
Opioids don't work. A new book explores what's next
Acute and chronic pain are unrelated and must be treated as such, says author of new book on the complexity of chronic pain and the need for a multispecialty, non-opioid model of chronic pain treatment.
June 24, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Paul John Scott
062322 Covid map.JPG
Local
Southeast Minnesota becomes area of low COVID transmission
Latest CDC data shifts status for Olmsted and Winona counties as seven-day rates of new cases drop below 200 per 100,000 throughout the region.
June 24, 2022 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Linda Bay
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
‘The best big-school girls high jumper ever in Minnesota’
In 1986, Linda Barsness set the girls high jump record at the Minnesota High School Track and Field Championship Meet. That record still stands in Class AA. She went undefeated in Minnesota high school high jumping for three straight years. And track probably wasn’t even her best sport.
June 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT