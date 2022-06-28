PB PRIORITY AUTHORS
This year's All-Area Softball Team is as stacked with as much high-level talent as ever. The First Team is headlined by the Post Bulletin Player of the Year, Winona's Grace Fricke.
'You can't pitch to her': Winona's Grace Fricke is the 2022 Post Bulletin Softball Player of the Year
Slugging infielder Grace Fricke of Winona High delivered a senior season to remember in 2022, helping the Winhawks reach the Class AAA state championship game for a second consecutive season.
The 4-year-old English Setter won best of the sport group — a first for a female of her breed.
Even if the students don’t go on to careers in technology, the Technovation experience is still one that’s preparing them for their futures.
Ever wanted to have anything from Kwik Trip available for pickup or delivery? Now you can, as Kwik Trip joins the third-party carryout and delivery partnership with DoorDash.
Judge rules lack of report from Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission means change for two lots occurred outside established rules.
Earlier this month, Halcon participated in the annual prestigious NeoCon office furniture conference, “the largest exhibition of contract furnishings in North America.” The longtime Stewartville firm won the “Best of Competition Award” for its new Helm executive table. The award came just days after the company's $127.5 million sale to Steelcase closed on June 10.
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, was sentenced to 18 months for his role in New Year's Eve stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
The memorial monument was unveiled Saturday.
See photos from a variety of community events running June 18 - 26, 2022.
'Women's bodies should not be a political opinion': Protesters voice concerns about overturning of Roe
A locally organized abortion rights rally was held Saturday in front of the city-county Government Center.
City saw revenue increase in 2021 with federal support
If you feel the need for mead, check out the new tasting room specializing in honey wine at Squash Blossom Farm near Oronoco.
Davidson College sophomore Michael Carico -- in his first season as the Rochester Honkers' catcher -- delivered a record-setting season for the Wildcats after coming back from a torn labrum.
From Mayo to lawmakers, local voices react to reversal of Roe v. Wade and the future of abortion in Minnesota
"The people of Minnesota will get a say in what happens going forward, and that's the right way for this to be positioned," said State Sen. Steve Drazkowski.
Intitute's mission started with food research and has transform into an innovator in cancer research.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that five commercial laboratories, including Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Rochester, are now authorized to perform monkeypox tests to “greatly increase the capacity for the nation to detect the poxvirus.”
Vaccination clinics across the country are now receiving more supply of these vaccines to help meet the demand of the millions of children that now qualify to receive them.
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, is accused of brandishing a gun during a verbal confrontation in downtown Rochester early Friday morning. He is also facing assault charges in a separate incident in which he is accused of beating the coach of a rival football team.
Matt Jewison, who owns Rochester’s two Anytime Fitness locations, has filed plans with the city of Rochester to start a commercial kombucha brewing company to make the fermented tea drink with probiotics and antioxidants to sell locally in coffee shops, restaurants and breweries.
Acute and chronic pain are unrelated and must be treated as such, says author of new book on the complexity of chronic pain and the need for a multispecialty, non-opioid model of chronic pain treatment.
Latest CDC data shifts status for Olmsted and Winona counties as seven-day rates of new cases drop below 200 per 100,000 throughout the region.
In 1986, Linda Barsness set the girls high jump record at the Minnesota High School Track and Field Championship Meet. That record still stands in Class AA. She went undefeated in Minnesota high school high jumping for three straight years. And track probably wasn’t even her best sport.