PB SPORTS NEWSLETTER

Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Division I First District American Legion baseball pairings
SUNDAY, JULY 17
July 19, 2022 08:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Twins Hall photo.jpg
Pro
Local group plans trip to Cooperstown to see Oliva, Kaat be inducted
Former Twins Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
July 19, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
CHATFIELD-BACKER-DUP-FOOTBALL-7199.jpg
Prep
Chatfield standout Sam Backer finds home at MSU, Mankato
Chatfield's Sam Backer totaled 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns at quarterback as a junior this past season for the Class A state champion Gophers. The incoming senior announced Monday that he will play college football beginning in 2023 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
July 18, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC claims its first conference title
Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.
July 17, 2022 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Division II American Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings
THURSDAY, JULY 14
July 17, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
071622.JEREMY.MARTIN.jpg
Sports
Jeremy Martin itching to get back on track; Dungey, Miller make Millville returns
Millville native Jeremy Martin has been sidelined for the first seven rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross national championship series, including Saturday's races at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park. Martin said Saturday, though, that he is hopeful to get back on the track before the season ends on Sept. 3.
July 17, 2022 10:56 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers win third straight, knocking off first half division champion Rox
Three-run first and second innings set the tone as Rochester improves to 6-3 in the second half and 21-22 overall.
July 16, 2022 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Alex Martin season over
Sports
A thank-you card brought to life: Millville says so long to A-Mart
Millville native Alex Martin rode at his home track on Saturday, for what is likely his final time in his professional motocross career. Though he still has five races remaining in the season, the crowd at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville and Martin's fellow riders sent him out on a high note.
July 16, 2022 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Boston University vs Holy Cross
Exclusive
College
Saturday Sports Q&A: Lourdes grad Hanzel building toward big role with Boston U
Maggie Hanzel is one of the best -- if not the best -- defensemen to have come through Rochester's girls hockey program. The 2021 Lourdes graduate will be a sophomore at Boston University this fall, when she said she hopes to take a bigger role as a team leader and a two-way standout on the ice.
July 16, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers race past mistake-prone Bucks
The Rochester Honkers won for the second straight game, this time blasting the Waterloo Bucks 11-2.
July 15, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Matt Haun
Prep
Rochester A's Haun has saved his best for last
Matt Haun is having his best baseball season in this, his final one. Next, he hopes to guide the Rochester A's to the state American Legion tournament.
July 15, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mac Horvath
College
Century's Horvath eligible for MLB Draft, but price tag may be too high
Mac Horvath of Rochester is coming off a strong sophomore season at the University of North Carolina but a high asking price to sign him may prevent Major League Baseball teams from selecting him in the amateur baseball draft this weekend.
July 15, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Offense outburst leads Honkers past Bucks
Zachery Meddings led an offense that smashed 15 hits by going 5-for-6 as Rochester improved to 3-4 in the second half and 19-22 overall.
July 14, 2022 10:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Alex.Martin.2021.JPG
Sports
Millville's Martin living in the moment as pro motocross career winds down
Alex Martin made his pro motocross debut at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, 14 years ago. Saturday, he'll race there for the last time as a pro, when the AMA Pro Motocross championship series makes its annual stop at the track.
July 14, 2022 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
091820.MX.MILLER.jpg
Sports
Miller battling injury, focused on riding well at Millville in front of hometown crowd
Rochester's Henry Miller plans to race in the AMA Pro Motocross nationals at his home track -- Spring Creek MX Park near Millville -- for the fifth time in his pro career. He'll be battling through a shoulder injury during Saturday's races, but he said "I can definitely ride."
July 14, 2022 02:15 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
071721-AMA-PRO-NATIONALS-MOTO-9574.jpg
Sports
Who to watch at the Spring Creek MX Park motocross pro nationals
The best of the best in pro motocross are once again in southeastern Minnesota as the AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series makes its annual return to Spring Creek on Saturday.
July 14, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
John Marshall Football Coach Kyle Riggott
Exclusive
Prep
Rookie head coach embracing the challenges of JM football
Kyle Riggott and his staff are trying to infuse the Rochester John Marshall football program with as much positive energy and purpose as they can. The 29-year-old Riggott, in his first year as JM's head coach, is doing it while also addressing the myriad challenges the program faces.
July 13, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Spring Creek Nationals
Sports
Will big motocross stars be back at Millville in '23?
As the Pro Motocross championship series prepares to make its annual stop at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville this weekend, the sport is in a bit of an uncertain time. A new, upstart Supercross series is threatening to pluck some of the sport’s top stars.
July 13, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Carlson's pitching gives Redhawks win over Carr, Patriots
Kasey Carlson worked all seven innings and struck out 13 in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Patriots. That helped provide the Redhawks with a 5-1 win in the First District game.
July 12, 2022 08:58 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Patriots vs. Rochester Redhawks American Legion Baseba
Prep
Photos: Rochester Patriots, Rochester Redhawks baseball
The Patriots faced off against the Redhawks in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at John Adams Middle School in Rochester. The Redhawks beat the Patriots 5-1.
July 12, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Legion Baseball Wayzata vs. Pine Island
Prep
Division II Legion baseball Southeast Sub-State pairings
SOUTHEAST SUB-STATE
July 12, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
2021 Year in Photos
Sports
What to know if you head to the Pro Motocross nationals in Millville this week
Be prepared for a big crowd and the best motocross riders in the world at Saturday's AMA Motocross pro nationals at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.
July 12, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers fall 10-9 to La Crosse on walk-off bases loaded walk
It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.
July 11, 2022 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lozoya.DUP.jpg
Sports
Former Mayo, RCTC running back Lozoya retires from football: 'It brought a tear to my eye'
Coming off a knee injury at RCTC, Israel “Speedy” Lozoya has decided to retire from football to concentrate on his family and business.
July 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Rochester Honkers logo
Sports
Honkers heating up at a good time
The Rochester Honkers saw a four-run lead slip away, but rallied in the 10th inning to beat La Crosse and win for the fourth time in the past six games.
July 10, 2022 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gopher 50
Sports
Gopher 50 doesn't disappoint: Georgia driver walks away with Deer Creek's largest payout
Overton held off a late charge to win the 75-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series feature, while Winona's Jake Timm collected his second feature in front of a record crowd on Saturday.
July 09, 2022 11:24 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers use nine pitchers in falling to St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Rox scored three runs in the eighth inning to break up a tie game and beat the Rochester Honkers 6-3.
July 09, 2022 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Med City FC Football Club logo
Sports
Med City FC one step closer to conference title with tie
Med City FC finished in a 1-1 tie with fellow National Premier Soccer League power Duluth FC on Saturday.
July 09, 2022 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chile.jpg
Sports
Saturday Sports Q&A: World Cup a surreal time for U.S. player Chitulangoma
Rochester Mayo graduate Chile Chitulangoma played in the International Federation of CP Football World Cup in May.
July 09, 2022 05:31 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Rochester Honkers baseball logo
Sports
Honkers win streak snapped at three, fall to first half division champion St. Cloud
The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall.
July 08, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Latest Headlines

