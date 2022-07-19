PB SPORTS NEWSLETTER
Former Twins Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 24 in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Chatfield's Sam Backer totaled 3,117 all-purpose yards and 51 touchdowns at quarterback as a junior this past season for the Class A state champion Gophers. The incoming senior announced Monday that he will play college football beginning in 2023 at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Med City FC needed a win Saturday to claim its first National Premier Soccer League Midwest North Division title. The Mayhem go it, 2-0.
Millville native Jeremy Martin has been sidelined for the first seven rounds of the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross national championship series, including Saturday's races at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park. Martin said Saturday, though, that he is hopeful to get back on the track before the season ends on Sept. 3.
Three-run first and second innings set the tone as Rochester improves to 6-3 in the second half and 21-22 overall.
Millville native Alex Martin rode at his home track on Saturday, for what is likely his final time in his professional motocross career. Though he still has five races remaining in the season, the crowd at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville and Martin's fellow riders sent him out on a high note.
Maggie Hanzel is one of the best -- if not the best -- defensemen to have come through Rochester's girls hockey program. The 2021 Lourdes graduate will be a sophomore at Boston University this fall, when she said she hopes to take a bigger role as a team leader and a two-way standout on the ice.
The Rochester Honkers won for the second straight game, this time blasting the Waterloo Bucks 11-2.
Matt Haun is having his best baseball season in this, his final one. Next, he hopes to guide the Rochester A's to the state American Legion tournament.
Mac Horvath of Rochester is coming off a strong sophomore season at the University of North Carolina but a high asking price to sign him may prevent Major League Baseball teams from selecting him in the amateur baseball draft this weekend.
Zachery Meddings led an offense that smashed 15 hits by going 5-for-6 as Rochester improved to 3-4 in the second half and 19-22 overall.
Alex Martin made his pro motocross debut at his home track, Spring Creek MX Park in Millville, 14 years ago. Saturday, he'll race there for the last time as a pro, when the AMA Pro Motocross championship series makes its annual stop at the track.
Rochester's Henry Miller plans to race in the AMA Pro Motocross nationals at his home track -- Spring Creek MX Park near Millville -- for the fifth time in his pro career. He'll be battling through a shoulder injury during Saturday's races, but he said "I can definitely ride."
The best of the best in pro motocross are once again in southeastern Minnesota as the AMA Pro Motocross National Championship Series makes its annual return to Spring Creek on Saturday.
Kyle Riggott and his staff are trying to infuse the Rochester John Marshall football program with as much positive energy and purpose as they can. The 29-year-old Riggott, in his first year as JM's head coach, is doing it while also addressing the myriad challenges the program faces.
As the Pro Motocross championship series prepares to make its annual stop at Spring Creek MX Park in Millville this weekend, the sport is in a bit of an uncertain time. A new, upstart Supercross series is threatening to pluck some of the sport’s top stars.
Kasey Carlson worked all seven innings and struck out 13 in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Patriots. That helped provide the Redhawks with a 5-1 win in the First District game.
Be prepared for a big crowd and the best motocross riders in the world at Saturday's AMA Motocross pro nationals at Spring Creek MX Park near Millville.
It appeared Dario Gomez would give Rochester a comeback victory with a three-run home run in the ninth to take a one-run lead, but then La Crosse flipped the tables.
Coming off a knee injury at RCTC, Israel “Speedy” Lozoya has decided to retire from football to concentrate on his family and business.
The Rochester Honkers saw a four-run lead slip away, but rallied in the 10th inning to beat La Crosse and win for the fourth time in the past six games.
Overton held off a late charge to win the 75-lap Lucas Oil Late Model Series feature, while Winona's Jake Timm collected his second feature in front of a record crowd on Saturday.
The St. Cloud Rox scored three runs in the eighth inning to break up a tie game and beat the Rochester Honkers 6-3.
Med City FC finished in a 1-1 tie with fellow National Premier Soccer League power Duluth FC on Saturday.
Rochester Mayo graduate Chile Chitulangoma played in the International Federation of CP Football World Cup in May.
The Honkers are now 2-1 in the second half and 17-20 overall.