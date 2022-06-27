PB TWITTER
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
Columnist Harvey Mackay says starting over can lead to great things.
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, was sentenced to 18 months for his role in New Year's Eve stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
Officials identified the case through initial testing at the state public health laboratory on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on final confirmation.
The Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound when it veered off the right side of the road and crashed into the fence and support structures along the Mississippi River, officials said.
Drinking liquid in hot weather is key to avoiding heat-related illness. How much do you need and what should you drink? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams gets heatwave hydration info from an Emergency Medicine doctor.
Terry Alford's "In the Houses of Their Dead: The Lincolns, the Booths, and the Spirits," looks at the superstitions, mysticism that effected these families and the people of that time.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Mike Newton started the club for his students in April 2022 and some of the students go mountain biking almost every week now.
Morning Headlines: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
The Cowbot would be a way to mow down thistles as a way to control the spread of weeds, "like a Roomba for a pasture," says Eric Buchanan, a renewable energy scientist at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, Minnesota.
The Red River Valley Water Supply Project will sue farmland owners for eminent domain if they don’t sign easements before July 8, 2022. Farmers say the project is paying one-tenth what others pay for far smaller oil, gas and water pipelines.
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
The Detroit Record used to advertise hair food. Yes, you read that right. Ayer's Hair Vigor, food for the hair that cured dandruff, falling hair and restored all of the hair's rich color of early life was advertised in a 1905 issue of the paper, but as one Sanford Health family nurse practitioner said, men experiencing baldness today should probably stick to Rogaine or Minoxidil.
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
Rochester recorded 15 hits and drew 10 walks against the Waterloo pitching staff.
The memorial monument was unveiled Saturday.
After defeating Hermantown 5-4 on Friday night, the A's couldn't do it again Saturday.
'Women's bodies should not be a political opinion': Protesters voice concerns about overturning of Roe
A locally organized abortion rights rally was held Saturday in front of the city-county Government Center.
Columnist Emily Carson says summer and its warm days full of light have long held spiritual significance for people.
Columnist Chris Brekke says learn to listen to determine when to speak.
On his 87th birthday, Dale Sanders started paddling to take on the entire length of the Mississippi River in hopes to break the world record as the oldest person to make the 2,340 mile trek, again.