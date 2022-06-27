PB TWITTER

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
NewsMD
See the latest COVID-19 numbers for Southeast Minnesota here
See the latest COVID-19 numbers updated daily.
June 27, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Business
Don't let adversity get you down
Columnist Harvey Mackay says starting over can lead to great things.
June 27, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Local
Rochester man sentenced to 18 months for role in New Year's Eve stabbing
Brandon Lee Cunningham, 24, was sentenced to 18 months for his role in New Year's Eve stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
June 27, 2022 10:37 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Sports
How a Grizzly became a Gopher: Behind the scenes of Zach Wiese's commitment to Minnesota
Owatonna native and Rochester Grizzlies goalie Zach Wiese committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota last week. He's the first Grizzly to play Division I hockey.
June 27, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Minnesota
Minnesota reports first monkeypox case
Officials identified the case through initial testing at the state public health laboratory on Saturday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on final confirmation.
June 27, 2022 10:10 AM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Minnesota
1 killed in single-vehicle crash along Mississippi River in St. Paul
The Dodge Ram pickup was eastbound when it veered off the right side of the road and crashed into the fence and support structures along the Mississippi River, officials said.
June 27, 2022 09:55 AM
 · 
By  Isabel Saavedra-Weis / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NewsMD
Heatwave hydration. How to know if you're drinking enough liquid in hot weather
Drinking liquid in hot weather is key to avoiding heat-related illness. How much do you need and what should you drink? In this episode of NewsMD's "Health Fusion," Viv Williams gets heatwave hydration info from an Emergency Medicine doctor.
June 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Viv Williams
Arts and Entertainment
Lincoln, Booth and the spirits that brought them together
Terry Alford's "In the Houses of Their Dead: The Lincolns, the Booths, and the Spirits," looks at the superstitions, mysticism that effected these families and the people of that time.
June 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Terri Schlichenmeyer
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 19-25, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 27, 2022 07:11 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Northland Outdoors
Teacher peddles a middle school mountain biking club and the kids love it
Mike Newton started the club for his students in April 2022 and some of the students go mountain biking almost every week now.
June 27, 2022 07:01 AM
 · 
By  Megan Buffington
Local
Morning Headlines: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who sacrificed a loved one
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Local
How to understand, enjoy the new downtown Peace Plaza without getting hit by a car
The work connects the land's earliest origins to the current times.
June 27, 2022 06:29 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
News
Mow 'em, Cowbot! University of Minnesota working on autonomous mower for pastures
The Cowbot would be a way to mow down thistles as a way to control the spread of weeds, "like a Roomba for a pasture," says Eric Buchanan, a renewable energy scientist at the West Central Research and Outreach Center in Morris, Minnesota.
June 27, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Beach
News
Red River Water Supply pipe project will sue if landowners don’t sign by July 8, 2022
The Red River Valley Water Supply Project will sue farmland owners for eminent domain if they don’t sign easements before July 8, 2022. Farmers say the project is paying one-tenth what others pay for far smaller oil, gas and water pipelines.
June 27, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates
Sports
Honkers lose 7-run lead, game to visiting Waterloo
The Rochester Honkers opened an 8-1 lead after three innings on Sunday, but couldn't make that lead stick in a 10-9 loss to the Waterloo Bucks.
June 27, 2022 12:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Community
1922: Ford plant to be built in the Twin Cities
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
June 27, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
Sports
Rochester Royals have winning streak snapped at eight
The Dundas Dukes handed the Rochester Royals at 10-5 loss in amateur baseball on Sunday.
June 26, 2022 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep
Pine Island gains experience, places second at Firecracker Tournament
The Pine Island American Legion baseball team suffered a 7-0 loss to Wayzata on Sunday, but finished second at the Rochester Firecracker Tournament.
June 26, 2022 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Local
Culinary creativity: Chef Bojji hosts annual cooking class for children
“There’s nothing that you can’t make. It’s all about being creative,” the chef Youness Bojji said.
June 26, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
June 26, 2022 03:02 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Local
Rochester man robbed Austin gas station, led police on chase, Austin police say
The 27-year-old man was arrested in Lyle and transported to the Mower County Jail.
June 26, 2022 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
NewsMD
Vintage newspaper ads promise mysterious 'miracle cures'
The Detroit Record used to advertise hair food. Yes, you read that right. Ayer's Hair Vigor, food for the hair that cured dandruff, falling hair and restored all of the hair's rich color of early life was advertised in a 1905 issue of the paper, but as one Sanford Health family nurse practitioner said, men experiencing baldness today should probably stick to Rogaine or Minoxidil.
June 26, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Sports
Med City FC has no 'luck" against Duluth FC
Duluth FC scored twice in the final 27 minutes and beat the No. 1-ranked team in the National Premier Soccer League, Med City FC.
June 25, 2022 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Sports
Offensive outburst leads Honkers past Bucks
Rochester recorded 15 hits and drew 10 walks against the Waterloo pitching staff.
June 25, 2022 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Mantorville dedicated to those who lost a loved one
The memorial monument was unveiled Saturday.
June 25, 2022 10:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Prep
Legion baseball results for Saturday, June 25, 2022
After defeating Hermantown 5-4 on Friday night, the A's couldn't do it again Saturday.
June 25, 2022 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Local
'Women's bodies should not be a political opinion': Protesters voice concerns about overturning of Roe
A locally organized abortion rights rally was held Saturday in front of the city-county Government Center.
June 25, 2022 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lifestyle
Enjoy God's creation a little more during this season of light
Columnist Emily Carson says summer and its warm days full of light have long held spiritual significance for people.
June 25, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Emily Carson
Lifestyle
When to speak and when to stay silent: Scripture has some advice
Columnist Chris Brekke says learn to listen to determine when to speak.
June 25, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Minnesota
Reclaiming a record: 87-year-old man paddles the Mississippi River once again
On his 87th birthday, Dale Sanders started paddling to take on the entire length of the Mississippi River in hopes to break the world record as the oldest person to make the 2,340 mile trek, again.
June 25, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
