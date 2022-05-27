SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
CHARLIE PERKINS

Rochester in Color
'A place where your race, sexual orientation, and beliefs are not judged'
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a community is defined as “a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society.”
Keep the faith. Because you have to
Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, we lose faith, not only in ourselves but also in any potential outcome in our lives.
May 27, 2022 07:03 AM
How to add value to your life
Five tips to enjoy those positives
May 13, 2022 08:00 AM
Rewrite your own history
Do you know what the greatest secret of history is? It is that history can be changed.
April 29, 2022 08:00 AM

'Iron sharpens iron'
How we can lift each other up, and hold each other accountable.
April 15, 2022 10:08 AM
By  Charlie Perkins

