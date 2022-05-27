SUBSCRIBE NOW
Just 99¢ for your first month
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, June 13
PB Minute Podcast
2022 Election
Public Safety
High School Tournaments
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Live Video
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
PB Minute Podcast
2022 Election
Public Safety
High School Tournaments
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Just 99¢ for your first month
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
CHARLIE PERKINS
Rochester in Color
'A place where your race, sexual orientation, and beliefs are not judged'
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a community is defined as “a group of people with a common characteristic or interest living together within a larger society.”
Rochester in Color
Keep the faith. Because you have to
Sometimes, when things don’t go according to plan, we lose faith, not only in ourselves but also in any potential outcome in our lives.
May 27, 2022 07:03 AM
Rochester in Color
How to add value to your life
Five tips to enjoy those positives
May 13, 2022 08:00 AM
Rochester in Color
Rewrite your own history
Do you know what the greatest secret of history is? It is that history can be changed.
April 29, 2022 08:00 AM
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
Rochester in Color
'Iron sharpens iron'
How we can lift each other up, and hold each other accountable.
April 15, 2022 10:08 AM
·
By
Charlie Perkins
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT