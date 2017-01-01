SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
KENT PEKEL

RPS School Board
Kent Pekel accepts superintendent position offered by the Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board unanimously approved the motion to offer Pekel the position after hearing an update on the number of superintendents leaving their positions across the nation and the number of school boards looking for candidates.

