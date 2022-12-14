Photos: 14th Annual IBM Lego Education Outreach Competition

Around 300 students from 18 area schools competed in the 14th Annual IBM LEGO Education outreach robotics competition. "It's really exciting to see all the different solutions they come up with. It's even better for the kids to see there are all these other kids interested in the same thing, interested in robotics and programming. There are hundreds of other kids just like them out there." Aaron Albertson a software engineer at IBM said.

Rochester Central Lutheran School students Eloise Kahoud, 9, left, Natalie Barthel, 9, Maleah Davis, 10, and Rebecca Horst, 10, run their robot in a practice round during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Students from Zumbrota-Mazeppa react as they watch their robot compete during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Isabel Marketon, left, and Ally Bushre, 11, of Rochester Central Lutheran School put some last minute touches on their robot during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Stewartville students prepare their robot before competing during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rochester Area Homeschoolers Eli Hicks, 16, left, Sam Perry, 15, and Caleb Franklin, 16, start up their robot during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Attendees watch during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Area school groups prepare their bots during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Abigail Moffett, 10, left, and Kaylee Bowles, 14, of Rochester Central Lutheran School watch their robot during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A robot is turned on during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Students gather around an arena to watch a robot compete during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition is held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Gibbs Elementary students Jaysai Thomas, 11, left, Merlin Issa, 10, and Winston Zhao, 10, watch their robot compete during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Holy Spirit Catholic School students Samuel Thomey, 10, and Noah Silo, 10, watch as their robot operates during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Pine Island students Annie Cote, 13, left, Kayla Miller, 13, Alex Gonsalves, 12, and Maddy Davis, 13, compete during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Holy Spirit Catholic School students Samuel Thomey, 10, left, Noah Silo, 10, and Aiden Revland, 9, start their robot during the 14th annual IBM LEGO Education Outreach competition on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at RCTC Field House in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin