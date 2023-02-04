Photos: "An Evening of Opera" on Feb. 3, 2023

Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts presented "An Evening of Opera" on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Eleanore Sutherland, left, Stefanie Tranchida, Kate Rogers, Michelle Howard and Kathryn Bisanti perform “Sara Possibile, L'elisir d'amore” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Michelle Howard performs “Ah! Je veux vivre, Romèo et Juliette” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kate Rogers performs “Je dis que rien ne m'épouvante, Carmen” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kate Rogers performs “Padre, germani, addio!, Idomeneo”during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stefanie Tranchida performs “Convien partir, La Figlia del Reggimento” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The audience watches during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eleanore Sutherland performs “Intorno all'idol mio, Orontea” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kathryn Bisanti performs “L’amour est un oiseau rebelle (Habanera), Carmen” during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The audience claps during “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
“An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kate Rogers holds a pep talk before “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The performers practice their songs and introductions backstage before “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eleanore Sutherland and Stefanie Tranchida do jumping jacks to help with jitters before performing in “An Evening of Opera” presented by Hometown Opera Company and Threshold Arts on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Historic Chateau Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin