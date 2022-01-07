Photos: Austin, Northfield girls basketball
Northfield hosted Austin for a girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Numbers and notes about tonight's high school boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams.
The senior grappler had his chance taken away from him last year after an illegal takedown resulted in a severe concussion in the state preliminaries. It has fueled him this season.
There will be six excellent matchups played at three different Rochester-area sites on Saturday in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge.
Ten boys basketball games will be held at three different sites as part of the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday