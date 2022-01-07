SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Austin, Northfield girls basketball

Northfield hosted Austin for a girls basketball game Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

2E5A8008.JPG
Austin's Emma Dudycha goes up for a layup in the first half during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
January 06, 2022 11:36 PM
Share
2E5A8009.JPG
Austin's Cassidy Shute makes a pass during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8008.JPG
Austin's Emma Dudycha gets ready to go up for a layup in the first half during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8029.JPG
Austin's Ajiem Agwa drives to the basket during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.<br/>
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8006.JPG
Austin's Hope Dudycha goes for a layup on the fasbreak during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8001.JPG
Austin's Olivia Walsh makes a move in the paint during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8014.JPG
Austin's Cassidy Shute collects her dribble during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
2E5A8016.JPG
Austin's Hope Dudycha brings the ball up the court during a girls basketball game against Northfield on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Northfield High School in Northfield, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

