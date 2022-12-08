Photos: Century High School debuts its new swim facility

Century High School held an open house for its new pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
The Century boys swim team holds practice during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
An open house is held for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century boys swimming and diving coach Linda Freeman speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century High School Activities Director Mark Kuisle speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
The diving area is seen at the new Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
