Photos: Century High School debuts its new swim facility

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 07, 2022 06:57 PM
Century High School held an open house for its new pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Century Pool
The Century boys swim team holds practice during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
An open house is held for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
Century boys swimming and diving coach Linda Freeman speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
The Century boys swim team holds practice during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
Century High School Activities Director Mark Kuisle speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
The diving area is seen at the new Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
Century boys swimming and diving coach Linda Freeman speaks during an open house for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century Pool
An open house is held for the Century Pool on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
