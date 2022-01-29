SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Sections
Photos: Century, Red Wing girls basketball on Jan. 28, 2022
Century hosted Red Wing for a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
By
Traci Westcott
January 28, 2022 09:20 PM
Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler (14) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century and Red Wing teams are introduced during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Audreyana Whitney (3) grabs a loose ball during a girls basketball game against Red Wing Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Sophia Rahn (44) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler (14) takes a shot while defended by Century’s Audreyana Whitney (3) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) comes down with a rebound during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Hallie Roschen (23) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Ella Zmolek drives towards the basket guarded by Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Jordyn Sutton (20) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Red Wing on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Taylor Clarey (1) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Red Wing on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Ella Zmolek looks for a shot while guarded by Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century’s Audreyana Whitney is introduced during a girls basketball game against Red Wing Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Related Topics:
PHOTO GALLERIES
VISUAL STORYTELLING
CENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
RED WING-WELCH
ROCHESTER
GIRLS BASKETBALL
