SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Century, Red Wing girls basketball on Jan. 28, 2022

Century hosted Red Wing for a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 28, 2022 09:20 PM
Share
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler (14) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century and Red Wing teams are introduced during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Audreyana Whitney (3) grabs a loose ball during a girls basketball game against Red Wing Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
012822-CENTURY-RED-WING-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-9260.jpg
Red Wing’s Sophia Rahn (44) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Red Wing’s Sammi Chandler (14) takes a shot while defended by Century’s Audreyana Whitney (3) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) comes down with a rebound during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Red Wing’s Hallie Roschen (23) drives towards the basket during a girls basketball game against Century on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Ella Zmolek drives towards the basket guarded by Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Jordyn Sutton (20) controls the ball during a girls basketball game against Red Wing on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Taylor Clarey (1) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Red Wing on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Ella Zmolek looks for a shot while guarded by Red Wing’s Hannah Kosek (21) during a girls basketball game Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century, Red Wing girls basketball
Century’s Audreyana Whitney is introduced during a girls basketball game against Red Wing Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGCENTURY HIGH SCHOOLRED WING-WELCHROCHESTERGIRLS BASKETBALL
What to read next