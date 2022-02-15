SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Photos: Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball on Feb. 14, 2022

Chatfield hosted Stewartville for a boys basketball game on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Chatfield defeated Stewartville 62-54.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 14, 2022 10:23 PM
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Drew O’Connor (25) battles for a rebound with Stewartville’s Ayden Helder (15) during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s youth team high-fives Cole Johnson as he is introduced during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Sam Backer, left, and Stewartville’s Ayden Helder dive for a loose ball during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) drives towards the net defended by Stewartville’s Parker Wangen (0) during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Henry Tschetter (1) jumps for a rebound during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Miles Hettinger battles for a loose ball with Chatfield’s Eli Hopp during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Sam Backer goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (3) drives towards the net during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Drew Schindler (3) makes a pass behind Stewartville’s Miles Hettinger (12) during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp goes up for a shot defended by Stewartville’s Bode Mayer during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Isaac Stevens (5) goes up for a shot defended by Stewartville’s Bode Mayer during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Bode Mayer goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Ayden Helder (15) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp (1) and Stewartville’s Brady Pickett (2) race toward a loose ball during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Miles Hettinger looks for a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
The Chatfield student section cheers during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Parker Wanger (0) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Parker Wanger (0) controls the ball defended by Chatfield’s Eli Hopp during a boys basketball game Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Alex Larson fights for a rebound during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Alex Larson (33) reacts after a whistle during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Miles Hettinger (12) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Ayden Helder (15) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
The Chatfield student section greets the team after a 3-pointer let them take the lead going into halftime during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield, Stewartville boys basketball
Chatfield’s Cole Johnson (2) tries for a 3-pointer during a boys basketball game against Stewartville on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Chatfield High School in Chatfield.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

