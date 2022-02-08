SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Feb. 7, 2022

Dover-Eyota hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Dover-Eyota defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa 79-42.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 07, 2022 09:19 PM
Share
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson (23) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Adelyn Voxland (2) battle for a rebound during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Megan Jasperson (5) is introduced during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Adelyn Voxland (2) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Olivia Riley (13) tries for a 3-pointer during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natalie Dykes (15) goes up for a shot defended by Dover-Eyota’s Miranda Palmby (24) during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Layken Koehler (11) goes up for a shot defended by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Savannah Gruhlke during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lola Wagner (21) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Dover-Eyota Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Miranda Palmby, center, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Melanie Raasch battle for a rebound during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Sophie Andring (0) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Isabel Duellman (15) drives towards the net defended by Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Melanie Raasch (3) during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Malia Nelson (23) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Olivia Riley (13) looks for a pass during a girls basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls basketball
Dover-Eyota’s Sophie Andring, center, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Adelyn Voxland (2) and Savannah Gruhlke (31) battle for a rebound during a girls basketball game Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Dover-Eyota High School in Eyota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGZUMBROTA-MAZEPPADOVER-EYOTAGIRLS BASKETBALL
What to read next