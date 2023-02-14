Photos: Downtown Ambassadors distribute over 700 flowers for Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, 2023

Downtown Ambassadors handed out over 700 flowers donated by People's Food Co-op for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
"We do a lot of behind-the-scenes work for almost every event that the RDA (Rochester Downtown Alliance) does, so I wanted to do something that was for us," Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd said. "The best part of the day has been all the smiles."
