Photos: Downtown Ambassadors distribute over 700 flowers for Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 14, 2023 02:29 PM
Downtown Ambassadors handed out over 700 flowers donated by People's Food Co-op for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.

"We do a lot of behind-the-scenes work for almost every event that the RDA (Rochester Downtown Alliance) does, so I wanted to do something that was for us," Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd said. "The best part of the day has been all the smiles."

Downtown Ambassadors Tim Woodward, right, and Dan Murphy hand out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd hands out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd hands out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassadors hand out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd hands out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassador Dan Murphy hands out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Downtown Ambassador Operations Manager Cam Hurd hands out flowers for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Galleria at University Square in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
