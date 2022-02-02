SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
3 months just 99¢/month
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Photo Galleries
Public Safety
Heard on the Street
Education
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Community
Milestones
Live Video
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
Rochester in Color
Rochester Magazine
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Photo Galleries
Public Safety
Heard on the Street
Education
COVID Numbers
Photo Reprints
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
3 months just 99¢/month
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: GOP Precinct Caucuses
The GOP Precinct Caucuses were held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
By
Traci Westcott
February 01, 2022 08:30 PM
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
People are directed to their rooms during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
People enter during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jim Kluth speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pamphlets sit on a table during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Related Topics:
PHOTO GALLERIES
VISUAL STORYTELLING
REPUBLICAN PARTY
ROCHESTER
What to read next