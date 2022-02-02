SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Photos: GOP Precinct Caucuses

The GOP Precinct Caucuses were held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 01, 2022 08:30 PM
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
People are directed to their rooms during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
People enter during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
People gather during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Kim Wettleson, left, speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Jim Kluth speaks during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GOP Precinct Caucuses
Pamphlets sit on a table during the GOP Precinct Caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

