News | Local
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Mayo High School homecoming parade

The Mayo High School homecoming parade was held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.

Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Volleyball players throw candy from their float during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
September 30, 2022 05:40 PM
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Sam Clark helps decorate the Mayo Theater Club float ahead of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Basketball players wait for the start of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Hailey Lamers, a Mayo High School junior, puts glitter under her eyes on volleyball float while waiting for the start of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
The boys soccer float is decorated ahead of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Students prepare the Dungeons and Dragons Club's float ahead of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Paradegoers wait for the start of the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Adelyn Crum, left, a Mayo High School 10th-grader, gets help from Cheyenne Krivjanick, also in 10th grade, with some glitter under her eyes while getting ready to take part in the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
The Mayo High School marching band marches in the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Cross country runners take part in the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Candy is handed out during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel throws candy during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Candy litters 16h Street Southeast during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Members of the homecoming court throw candy during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Candy is thrown from the boys hockey float during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
The Mayo High School homecoming parade is held Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Students race to the candy during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Candy is thrown from the girls hockey float during the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo High School Homecoming Parade
Cross country runners take part in the Mayo High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
