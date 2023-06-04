Photos: MedCity Roller Derby, Mississippi Valley Mayhem roller derby on June 3, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The MedCity Roller Derby took on the Mississippi Valley Mayhem in their final home match of the season on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.