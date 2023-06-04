Photos: MedCity Roller Derby, Mississippi Valley Mayhem roller derby on June 3, 2023

The MedCity Roller Derby took on the Mississippi Valley Mayhem in their final home match of the season on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) is shoved by a Mississippi Valley Mayhem blocker during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
A Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer attempts to escape MedCity pivoter Desi Cration (222) during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
The MedCity bench watches as a new jam begins in the second half of a roller derby match against the Mississippi Valley Mayhem on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Kat Possible attempts to push through two Mississippi Valley Mayhem blockers during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Z. Kraken is shoved by a Mississippi Valley Mayhem blocker during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
Coach and Manager Kenz With Benefits talks to the team before a roller derby match against the Mississippi Valley Mayhem on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
A MedCity jam causes a Mississippi Valley Mayhem skater to fall backward during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) escapes the pack during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain Pirate Queen (2) attempts to block the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Hannahbal Lecter (77) looks to catch the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain Pirate Queen (2) attempts to block the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) receives a high-five from Coach and Manager Kenz With Benefits after a high-scoring jam during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity blocker The Mad Catter shoves the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) celebrates with the crowd after a high-scoring jam during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) tip-toes along the boundary and stays inbounds during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Desi Cration (222) looks ahead during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity pivoter Mo Heato (44) adorns the jammer star cap during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) avoids a Mississippi Valley Mayhem blocker during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll (10) attempts to catch the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Hannahbal Lecter (77) leads the pack during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity pivoter Desi Cration (222) tries to reach the Mississippi Valley Mayhem jammer during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity jammer Desi Cration (222) escapes the pack during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity's Z. Kraken (81) tries to escape a Mayhem jam during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
A Mississippi Valley Mayhem skater escapes the jam during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
MedCity Co-Captain and jammer Tuck N Roll tries to push through a Mayhem jam during a roller derby match on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
The Mississippi Valley Mayhem skate around the oval as names are announced before the roller derby match against MedCity on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023.
