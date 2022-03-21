Photos: MnDOT prescribed burn along Highway 42 between Plainview and Elgin Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth. Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.