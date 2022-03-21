Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
Photos: MnDOT prescribed burn along Highway 42 between Plainview and Elgin

Healthy roadside vegetation is necessary for preventing weed infestations, controlling erosion, protecting water quality, and keeping roadways safe. Fire is an important aspect of vegetation management because many types of plants need fire for ideal growth. Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 21, 2022 03:53 PM
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Nate Johnson, prescribed fire coordinator, observes as MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Jason Karsten, heavy equipment mechanic with MnDOT conducts a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Jason Karsten, heavy equipment mechanic with MnDOT conducts a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Jason Karsten, heavy equipment mechanic with MnDOT conducts a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
Tony Murilla, burn coordinator with MnDOT observes a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
MnDot Prescribed Burn
MnDOT crews conduct a prescribed burn along Highway 42 Monday, March 21, 2022, southwest of Plainview in Plainview, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

