Saturday, November 5
Do you think electric vehicles are the future? Take our survey
Photos: MSHSL state cross country meet
Photos from the MSHSL state cross country championships on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College.
By
Staff reports
November 05, 2022 09:39 PM
Winona Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling (803) makes her push during the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
The Lourdes girls cross country team warms up before the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Kingsland senior Garrison Hubka (right) crosses the finish line during the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield. Hubka finished 13th.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Century sophomore Jazzlyn Hanenberger competes during the MSHSL Class AAA state girls cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield. Hernenberger finished 41st.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Red Wing's Nora Hanson runs the final 100-meters of the Class AA state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville freshman David Obst competes during the Class AA state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Members of the Lake City girls cross country team warm up before the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Lake City eighth-grader Olivia Yotter reacts after crossing the finish line of the Class A state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Mayo junior Ryan Gwaltney competes during the MSHSL Class AAA boys state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Chatfield senior Aletta Strande cheers with teammate Leix Kivimagi before the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Winona Cotter junior John Fritts (right) and seventh-grader Erik Semling (left) warm up before the Class A state cross country meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Lake City senior Jacey Majerus finishes off her fifth state meet, crossing the finish line during the Class A state meet on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Wayzata senior Abbey Nechanicky reacts after winning the Class AAA girls state cross country title on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
St. Paul Highland Park junior Luna Scorzelli reacts after winning the Class AA individual state title on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at the MSHSL state cross country championships at St. Olaf's College in Northfield.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Photos: MSHSL state cross country meet