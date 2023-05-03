Photos: National Bike to School Day on May 3, 2023

A group of Gibbs Elementary students took an inaugural bike ride for National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The students traveled to their future school, Dakota Middle School, alongside Rochester Police bike patrol officers and Rochester Public School staff.
Gibbs Elementary student Casey Evans, 11, reacts as he receives a bike gifted from the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. Casey was selected as a well-deserving student by school leadership after expressing interest in learning to ride a bike.
Gibbs Elementary students depart on a ride to Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
