Photos: National Bike to School Day on May 3, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A group of Gibbs Elementary students took an inaugural bike ride for National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The students traveled to their future school, Dakota Middle School, alongside Rochester Police bike patrol officers and Rochester Public School staff.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.