Photos: National Bike to School Day on May 3, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 1:06 PM

A group of Gibbs Elementary students took an inaugural bike ride for National Bike to School Day on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The students traveled to their future school, Dakota Middle School, alongside Rochester Police bike patrol officers and Rochester Public School staff.

National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary student Casey Evans, 11, reacts as he receives a bike gifted from the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. Casey was selected as a well-deserving student by school leadership after expressing interest in learning to ride a bike.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students depart on a ride to Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Dakota Middle School is seen in the distance from Gibbs Elementary playground on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Rochester Police Officer Matt Venteicher ducks as he rides through a course while leading Gibbs Elementary students on a ride to Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary student Casey Evans, 11, rides a bike for the first time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students return from a ride from Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students welcome back their peers as they return from a ride from Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students depart on a ride to Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDOT and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students welcome back their peers and teachers as they return from a ride from Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary student Casey Evans, 11, reacts as he receives a bike gifted from the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary student Casey Evans, 11, reacts as he receives a bike gifted from the Rochester Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
National Bike to School Day
Gibbs Elementary students prepare to go on a ride to Dakota Middle School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibbs Elementary in Rochester. The new Rochester Public Schools’ elementary bike fleet was obtained through a MnDot and will be available for use at any of the district's elementary schools.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
