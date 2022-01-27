SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Photos: Nordic Skiing Eastwood Invitational on Jan. 27, 2022
Skiers competed in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
By
Traci Westcott
January 27, 2022 05:50 PM
Rochester’s Matthew Van Camp (109), Winona’s Will Hardy (111) and Red Wing’s Jack Cashman (110) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Noah Billings competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Tanner Benson competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Olin Overhaug, center, competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Xavier Schultz competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Eric Anderson competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland (151) and Winona’s Anna Gilmer (150) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Ava Pike competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Kassie Neeser competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Miranda Lindaman competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Rory Briggs competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Owen Ping (104) Rochester’s Noah Billings (101) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Isaac Allred competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Jack Cashman (110) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Devin Klatt competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Noah Billings, right, passes another skiier as they compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Skiers compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Ari Walker competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Anna Peikert (154) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Katrina Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s Ruby Kiesel competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Red Wing’s Aiden Jasin (203) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Winona’s James Greshik (204) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester’s Alex Alderman competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Skiers compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
