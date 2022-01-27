SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Nordic Skiing Eastwood Invitational on Jan. 27, 2022

Skiers competed in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 27, 2022 05:50 PM
Share
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Matthew Van Camp (109), Winona’s Will Hardy (111) and Red Wing’s Jack Cashman (110) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Noah Billings competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Tanner Benson competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Olin Overhaug, center, competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Xavier Schultz competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Red Wing’s Eric Anderson competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland (151) and Winona’s Anna Gilmer (150) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Ava Pike competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Red Wing’s Kassie Neeser competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Miranda Lindaman competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Rory Briggs competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Owen Ping (104) Rochester’s Noah Billings (101) compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Isaac Allred competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Red Wing’s Jack Cashman (110) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Red Wing’s Devin Klatt competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Noah Billings, right, passes another skiier as they compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Skiers compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Ari Walker competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Anna Peikert (154) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Natasha Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Katrina Sortland competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s Ruby Kiesel competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Red Wing’s Aiden Jasin (203) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Winona’s James Greshik (204) competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Rochester’s Alex Alderman competes in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eastwood Invitational
Skiers compete in a nordic ski race during the Eastwood Invitational Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGNORDIC SKIINGROCHESTERWINONA AREARED WING-WELCH
What to read next