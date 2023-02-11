99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Over 950 plungers support Special Olympics at Rochester Polar Plunge

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 11, 2023 02:31 PM
Over 950 people plunged in the Rochester Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.

Polar Plunge
The Rochester Flyers jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Deputy and and trained diver Trevor Hanson floats while they wait for the Polar Plunge to begin on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson speaks during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Special Olympics Athlete Tanner Dickison carries the torch before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speak before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
The national anthem is observed during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Super Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, left, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson gives a high-five before jumping in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, left, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik take the plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson runs through the crowd after plunging during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Polar Plunge
Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson jumps in with a member of the Rochester Flyers during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner wade in for Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner wade in for Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner high-five the mascots after Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson high-fives plungers as they make their way towards the jump during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson talks with Tony Kasner before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Super Plungers pose for a photo during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers high-five the mascots after plunging in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Polar Plunge
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

