Photos: Over 950 plungers support Special Olympics at Rochester Polar Plunge

Over 950 people plunged in the Rochester Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
The Rochester Flyers jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Deputy and and trained diver Trevor Hanson floats while they wait for the Polar Plunge to begin on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson speaks during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Special Olympics Athlete Tanner Dickison carries the torch before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Mayor Kim Norton speak before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
The national anthem is observed during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Super Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, left, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson gives a high-five before jumping in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas, left, Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik take the plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson runs through the crowd after plunging during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers prepare to jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson jumps in with a member of the Rochester Flyers during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers jump in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner wade in for Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner wade in for Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Rochester Flyers athlete Tony Kasner high-five the mascots after Tony's first plunge during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson high-fives plungers as they make their way towards the jump during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson talks with Tony Kasner before the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Super Plungers pose for a photo during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers high-five the mascots after plunging in during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
Plungers take part during the Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Foster-Arend Park in Rochester.
