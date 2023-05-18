Photos: Paddles for Pride LGBTQ+ age-friendly event held at Chip Shots on May 18, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

An LGBTQ+ age-friendly event, "Paddles for Pride" was held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester. The event is just one of many this week to celebrate Rochester Pride.

