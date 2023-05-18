Photos: Paddles for Pride LGBTQ+ age-friendly event held at Chip Shots on May 18, 2023

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
An LGBTQ+ age-friendly event, "Paddles for Pride" was held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester. The event is just one of many this week to celebrate Rochester Pride.

Diane Shanks returns a ball while playing pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester. "We know our LGBTQ elders are more likely to suffer from social isolation, Maren Levad, Aging Advocate for Rainbow Health Minnesota said, "It's the elder population that created Pride to begin with, so we have to hold space for them in (accessible) places with air conditioning, free parking, and in ways that they can engage with the community and feel celebrated."
Frank Woolman returns a ball while playing pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
To Pickleball and Beyond instructor Vino Raj, left, works with Fred Woolman during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
People play a game of pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
Tara Shae Hussey, left, reacts while playing pickleball with Mike Levad during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
Jen Schimek, Operations Manager at 125 Live, serves while playing pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
Vendors with community resources are available during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
Pickleball instructors from To Pickleball and Beyond Ryan Sweeney, left, and Vino Raj work with a team during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
People learn how to play pickleball during a "Paddles for Pride" event on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Chip Shots in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
