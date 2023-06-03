Photos: Pine Island Cheese Fest 2023

The Pine Island Cheese Fest runs June 2-4 in Pine Island.
Marek Henderson, 12, left, and Mazen Henderson, 11, right, both of Pine Island, struggle on "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Ragnar Blazek, five, left, and Maria Blazek, seven, right, pose with Cheeseley the Mouse during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Greyson Thompson, 11, right, of Zumbrota, watches a fair worker snag his prize: a goldfish, during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island. Parker Thompson, 13, middle, of Zumbrota, looks at his goldfish he too recently won.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Penny Friese, six, of Pine Island, puts her hands in the air while riding a roller coaster during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Skylar Walton, eight, left, smiles with her snowcone as Ivy Walton, six, right, waits for hers during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A festival worker scoops a pile of cheese curds into a basket during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Trace Olness, nine, of Austin, poses with his Lego model of the Cheese Festival during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Don Alden, of Pine Island, works on the grill at the Sportsman's Club booth during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
From left: Mick Stork, 13, Isaac Geier, 13, and Oliver Benson, 13, all of Pine Island, struggle on "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Vinny Fogarty, of Pine Island, watches his daughter Brooke, eight, reach for a rubber duck during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Sergio Mangea, left, works on the grill as Daniel Botoaobealu, right, grabs customer orders at the gyro stand during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Nicole McNamara, eight, of Pine Island, sticks her tongue out and gives a peace sign toward her mother during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fair-goers enjoy a rollercoaster during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fair-goers enjoy the "Tornado" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Allison Walton, right, and Skylar, eight, left, watch Ivy, six, middle reach for her snowcone during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Austin Miller, six, front, and Claira Nelson, six, back, both of Pine Island, look out from their carriage on the Ferris wheel during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Heather and Chad Borgschatz watch their daughter Liv toss a ball into a field of goblets during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
A basket full of buttons sits at the information booth during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
