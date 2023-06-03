99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Pine Island Cheese Fest 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 9:21 PM

The Pine Island Cheese Fest runs June 2-4 in Pine Island.

060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Marek Henderson, 12, left, and Mazen Henderson, 11, right, both of Pine Island, struggle on "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Ragnar Blazek, five, left, and Maria Blazek, seven, right, pose with Cheeseley the Mouse during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Greyson Thompson, 11, right, of Zumbrota, watches a fair worker snag his prize: a goldfish, during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island. Parker Thompson, 13, middle, of Zumbrota, looks at his goldfish he too recently won.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Penny Friese, six, of Pine Island, puts her hands in the air while riding a roller coaster during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Skylar Walton, eight, left, smiles with her snowcone as Ivy Walton, six, right, waits for hers during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
A festival worker scoops a pile of cheese curds into a basket during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Trace Olness, nine, of Austin, poses with his Lego model of the Cheese Festival during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Don Alden, of Pine Island, works on the grill at the Sportsman's Club booth during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
From left: Mick Stork, 13, Isaac Geier, 13, and Oliver Benson, 13, all of Pine Island, struggle on "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Penny Friese, six, of Pine Island, puts her hands in the air while riding a roller coaster during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Don Alden, of Pine Island, works on the grill at the Sportsman's Club booth during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Vinny Fogarty, of Pine Island, watches his daughter Brooke, eight, reach for a rubber duck during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Sergio Mangea, left, works on the grill as Daniel Botoaobealu, right, grabs customer orders at the gyro stand during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Nicole McNamara, eight, of Pine Island, sticks her tongue out and gives a peace sign toward her mother during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy a rollercoaster during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy the "Tornado" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Allison Walton, right, and Skylar, eight, left, watch Ivy, six, middle reach for her snowcone during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Austin Miller, six, front, and Claira Nelson, six, back, both of Pine Island, look out from their carriage on the Ferris wheel during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Heather and Chad Borgschatz watch their daughter Liv toss a ball into a field of goblets during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
A basket full of buttons sits at the information booth during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
060223-Pine Island Cheese Fest
Fair-goers enjoy "The Sizzler" during the Pine Island Cheese Festival on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Pine Island.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


060223-New Mayo Northwest Blood Donor Center
Health
Mayo Clinic to open new blood donation center in northwest Rochester
June 02, 2023 07:36 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester Towers Structural Issue
Local
'The building is not safe': Rochester Towers Condominium building evacuated due to structural concerns
June 02, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
John Dewey Church
Local
Rochester man sentenced to time served for possessing child sexual abuse material
June 02, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
IMG_6291.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools outlines which positions are set to be cut during its downsizing effort
June 02, 2023 02:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer