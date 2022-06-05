SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Photos: Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade 2022

The Grand Parade of the Pine Island Cheese Festival took place in Pine Island on June 5, 2022.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 05, 2022 05:34 PM

Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Onlookers set up in the rain for the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
The Goodhue County Sheriff Department rides on horseback through Pine Island during the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
A woman passes out flags alongside a float for Vietnam War Veterans during the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Members of the Osman Shriners Rochester Cycle Patrol ride on the rout of the Pine Island Cheese Festival Parade Route on a rainy Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Parade announcer Eli Krenik shelters from the rain in the garage of the Pine Island Fire Department during the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Bagpipers representing the Pine Island Fire Department walk in the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
A member of the Osman Shriners "Daddy-Os" drifts his tricycle down the route of the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Members of the Osman Shriners "Daddy-Os" drift their tricycles in a tandem along the route of the Pine Island Cheese Festival Gradn Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Hannah Johnson, 10 picks up candy thrown from floats at the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Jamey Mossengren the Unicycling Unicorn rides along the route of the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Goodhue County Sheriff candidate Josh Hanson shakes the hand of Jeff Manguson during the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade
Evan Purrier watches as his son Tobey Purrier, 6 takes candy during the Pine Island Cheese Festival Grand Parade on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
