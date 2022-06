Photos: Procession of hundreds turn out in honor of Joel Bigelow A procession of subcontractors who worked with Joel Bigelow paid their respects prior to Bigelow's memorial service on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Kasson, Minnesota. Joel Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Homes, died Friday, May 27, 2022, following a crash on his motorcycle near Wasioja, Minn. He was 68.