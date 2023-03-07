Photos: "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

The Olmsted County Republican Party held a "Project Victory" rally on March 7th, 2023, at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Attendees listen as Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
People attend a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
A prayer is said to open a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Attendees observe the national anthem during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
People cheer at a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Attendees listen to speakers during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, closes with a prayer during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
People bow their heads for a prayer during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
