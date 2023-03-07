99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 07, 2023 05:54 PM

The Olmsted County Republican Party held a "Project Victory" rally on March 7th, 2023, at Soldiers Field in Rochester.

Republicans Rise Rally
Attendees listen as Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
People attend a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
A prayer is said to open a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
A prayer is said to open a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Attendees observe the national anthem during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
People cheer at a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Jimmy Kachmarzinski, Olmsted County Republican Party Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Attendees listen to speakers during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Kenny Navitsky speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, closes with a prayer during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
Wendy Phillips, Olmsted County Republican Party Deputy Chair, speaks during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Republicans Rise Rally
People bow their heads for a prayer during a "Project Victory" rally on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, near the Freedom Shrine at Soldiers Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
