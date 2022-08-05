SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Queer Art Market at Art Heads Emporium

Art Heads Emporium in Downtown hosted a Queer Art Market on Thursday, August 4.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
August 04, 2022 08:55 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Queer Art Market
Art Heads Emporium owner Leah Joybee bumps elbows with a patron during the Queer Art Market in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Tierney Parker poses for a portrait with one of her creations at Art Heads Emporium in Downtown Rochester during the Queer Art Market on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Beni Benyei poses for a portrait with one of their creations at Art Heads Emporium in Downtown Rochester during the Queer Art Market on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Fiber art from a local artist on display at the Queer Art Market in Art Heads Emporium in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Beth Lowe poses for a portrait with one of her creations at Art Heads Emporium in Downtown Rochester during the Queer Art Market on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Owner Leah Joybee poses for a portrait with one of her creations at Art Heads Emporium in Downtown Rochester during the Queer Art Market on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Queer Art Market
Crochet fiber art from local artist Lydia Hansen on display at Art Heads Emporium during the Queer Art Market in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTER
Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jeff Ettinger and Brad Finstad
Local
With special election for Congress days away, CD1 candidates share priorities if elected
The 1st Congressional District special election was called after Jim Hagedorn died in office of cancer.
August 04, 2022 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Fire Truck
Local
First annual Rochester Fire Department Women's Expo set for September
Women and girls ages 14 and up are able to attend the expo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Registration is free and open until Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
August 04, 2022 05:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
First Care Pregnancy Center
Local
24 Minnesota crisis pregnancy centers promote ‘dangerous’ abortion pill reversal; some are state-funded
Abortion pill reversal, a controversial and harmful practice intended to ‘reverse’ an abortion halfway through, is still being advertised by Rochester's First Care Pregnancy Center and other Minnesota anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. First Care Pregnancy Center does not receive state funds, but five centers that promote the practice do.
August 04, 2022 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Boys and Girls Club
Local
Olmsted County eyes next generation employees with new summer program
Olmsted County is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club for a program designed to help introduce students to potential career paths in local government.
August 04, 2022 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen