Photos: RCTC, Riverland men's basketball
RCTC hosted Riverland for a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Eric Curry scored 19 points and seven rebounds to lead Minnesota (10-4, 1-4)
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, showed why on Wednesday as it rolled past No. 15 Riverland.
Minnesota heads to Michigan State after losing consecutive games with the losses coming by 13 and 23 points.
Rochester Mayo graduate Anna Miller has been a sweet fit as a freshman basketball player at Drake University.