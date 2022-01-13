SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Photos: RCTC, Riverland men's basketball

RCTC hosted Riverland for a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 12, 2022 08:55 PM
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Lajarrion Spinks (24) goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game against RCTC on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Devyn Frye (2) is introduced during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Lajarrion Spinks (24) makes a pass during a men’s basketball game against RCTC on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Lajarrion Spinks (24) controls the ball during a men’s basketball game against RCTC on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Lajarrion Spinks, left, and Boomer Jock, right, battle for a loose ball with RCTC’s Helder Semedo during a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Helder Semedo battles for a rebound against Riverland’s Boomer Jock (31) during a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Devyn Frye (2) goes up for a shot defended by Riverland’s Jamari Magee (2) during a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Cleveland Bedgood jumps to block a shot during a men’s basketball game against RCTC on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Quentin Williams (11) looks for an opening during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Peyton Dunham (20) goes up for a shot during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Malik Cooper, center, controls the ball during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
Riverland’s Ethan Clavero dribbles the ball guarded by RCTC’s Devyn Frye (2) during a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Nick Pepin (4) and Riverland’s Cleveland Bedgood (3) battle for a loose ball during a men’s basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
RCTC, Riverland men’s basketball
RCTC’s Keivonte Watts (1) is introduced during a men’s basketball game against Riverland on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at RCTC’s Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: BASKETBALLROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTERVISUAL STORYTELLINGPHOTO GALLERIES
