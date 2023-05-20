Photos: Rochester PRIDE on May 20, 2023

Rochester PRIDE was held at Soldier's Field on Saturday, May 20, 2023. PRIDE runs from 12-5 p.m. Saturday.
Jessica Dahlquist helps partner Kaela Koalska put a temporary tattoo on during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building is seen during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Vivian Warner, 7, and sibling Henry, 4, color rocks during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Cayse Powell plays cornhole with daughter Julia Powell during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Suzanne Szucs and Kris Naatz of RCTC blow bubbles during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Fires of Denmark performs during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Kendra S-A places a block while playing jenga with Ariel D-M during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
The music line up is announced during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
People listen to rainbow story time hosted by the Rochester Public Library during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Vendors fill the track for Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Fires of Denmark's lead singer Mike Terril performs during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Amelia Cordell, Rochester Public School's Native American Liaison, speaks during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
A rainbow corn tower sticker is seen in the Out Rochester booth during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
