Photos: Rochester PRIDE on May 20, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 2:27 PM

Rochester PRIDE was held at Soldier's Field on Saturday, May 20, 2023. PRIDE runs from 12-5 p.m. Saturday.

Rochester PRIDE
Jessica Dahlquist helps partner Kaela Koalska put a temporary tattoo on during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Mayo Clinic's Plummer Building is seen during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Vivian Warner, 7, and sibling Henry, 4, color rocks during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Cayse Powell plays cornhole with daughter Julia Powell during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Suzanne Szucs and Kris Naatz of RCTC blow bubbles during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Fires of Denmark performs during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Kendra S-A places a block while playing jenga with Ariel D-M during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
The music line up is announced during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
People listen to rainbow story time hosted by the Rochester Public Library during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Vendors fill the track for Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Fires of Denmark's lead singer Mike Terril performs during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
Amelia Cordell, Rochester Public School's Native American Liaison, speaks during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rochester PRIDE
A rainbow corn tower sticker is seen in the Out Rochester booth during Rochester PRIDE on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Soldier's Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
