99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Photos: Rochester Public Schools' commencement on June 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 12:32 PM

John Marshall, Century and Mayo High School held their commencements on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates listen to speeches during their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates Dani Alattoza, left, and Ahmed Al Hadeethi fix their gowns backstage before their commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall’s Anna Sun, student body vice president, left, and Manasa Yerriboyina, student body president, practice their speech before their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates line up before their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates enter the arena for their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates observe the national anthem during their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates listen to speeches during their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall High School principal Matt Ruzek speaks during commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates listen to speeches during their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall High School principal Matt Ruzek introduces student speakers during commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall High School Graduation
John Marshall graduates listen to speeches during their commencement on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Hazy Sky
Weather
Why must we suffer through these lazy, hazy days?
June 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
County Seat Coffeehouse
Business
County Seat Coffeehouse owners wants to incorporate their history into Mantorville
June 10, 2023 08:17 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
6-1-23 Hilltop House
Business
'Hidden nature spot': Hilltop House opens as wedding, event venue in Rochester
June 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Red Flag Laws
Local
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle