News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Rochester Public Schools hosts a pow-wow at Mayo High School

The first pow-wow held in person since the beginning of the Pandemic

Tucker Covey
By Tucker Covey
May 21, 2022 06:32 PM
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Donald Blackhawk sings and plays a traditional drum during the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Blackhawk was the lead singer in one of two groups that played throughout the ceremony.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
The drum circle led by Donald Blackhawk during the pow-wow at Mayo High School on Saturday, may 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Head male dancer Zack Red Bear in his full dress during the pow-wow held at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Red Bear is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe from Eagle Butte, S.D. "I learned this [dancing] when I went to Heart of the Earth School, I learned the dancing and the singing from a young age," Red Bear said. Now I'm beginning to teach it . It's been a fulfilling journey that is going to continue and be passed on to many generations, our children are hungry for the culture."
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Elgin Blackthunder carries the eagle feather staff ahead of the Kit Fox Society during the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Families, friends, school personnel and community members were present for the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, may 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Holly "Misktioos" Henning is flanked by other dancers during dance ceremonies that were part of the pow-wow held at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Holly "Misktioos" Henning from St. Paul is a member of the Martin Fall First Nation and the head female dancer at the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
A singer and drummer in a drum circle that plays during the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
Elgin Blackthunder carries the eagle feather staff ahead of the Kit Fox Society during the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Rochester City Schools Powwow
George Green from St. Paul in his full dress for the pow-wow hosted by Rochester Public Schools at Mayo High School on Saturday, May 21, 2022. "I dance for my people and I dance for my sobriety, dancing is what helps keep me on the right path," Green said.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Covey
By Tucker Covey
Tucker Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing.
