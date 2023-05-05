Photos: Slatterly Park street mural gets new life on May 4, 2023

The street mural has been a neighborhood landmark since 2007 when the original mural was created by Susan Waughtal. The mural has since been reworked following road construction and is repainted annually by the neighborhood.
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Before painting began on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Blake Clermont, center, hands out paint to his daughter Colleen, 9, as they set up to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester. The Clermonts have spearheaded the annual street mural painting since it's initial reveal in 2007.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Eleanor Clermont, 10, left, sweeps the existing street mural as others plan their approach to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Colleen Clermont, 9, right, and her sister Eleanor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Neighborhood children line up for paint buckets to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Claire Hulsing, 3, paints the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Colleen Clermont, 9, and her sister Eleanor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Blake Clermont, left, his daughters Colleen, 9, and Elanor, 10, and community member Lydia Hansen begin to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Claire Hulsing, 3, paints the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Community members begin to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Neighborhood children paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Samairah Jackson, 10, and her mom Sam paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Colleen Clermont, 9, is seen covered in paint while painting the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Neighborhood children paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Yuejia Xu, 9, and her sister Yuexin, 4, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Estie McConaughey, 6, center and her sisters Luna, 8, and Nor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
