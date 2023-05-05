Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Slatterly Park street mural gets new life on May 4, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:33 PM

The street mural has been a neighborhood landmark since 2007 when the original mural was created by Susan Waughtal. The mural has since been reworked following road construction and is repainted annually by the neighborhood.

Street Mural Painting
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Before painting began on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Blake Clermont, center, hands out paint to his daughter Colleen, 9, as they set up to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester. The Clermonts have spearheaded the annual street mural painting since it's initial reveal in 2007.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Eleanor Clermont, 10, left, sweeps the existing street mural as others plan their approach to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Colleen Clermont, 9, right, and her sister Eleanor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Neighborhood children line up for paint buckets to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Claire Hulsing, 3, paints the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Colleen Clermont, 9, and her sister Eleanor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Blake Clermont, left, his daughters Colleen, 9, and Elanor, 10, and community member Lydia Hansen begin to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Claire Hulsing, 3, paints the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Community members begin to paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Neighborhood children paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Samairah Jackson, 10, and her mom Sam paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Colleen Clermont, 9, is seen covered in paint while painting the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Street Mural Painting
Neighborhood children paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Yuejia Xu, 9, and her sister Yuexin, 4, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Estie McConaughey, 6, center and her sisters Luna, 8, and Nor, 10, paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Street Mural Painting
Progress is seen as community members paint the street mural on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Fifth Avenue and Seventh Street Southeast in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
