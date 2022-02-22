SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Photos: Snow falls on Rochester Feb. 22, 2022
See snow photos from Tuesday February 22. 2022.
Emmett Asleson, 10, and Amelia Hammer, 9, sled along side other neighborhood friends as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, near Silver Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools along with other area schools were closed due to a winter weather advisory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By
Traci Westcott
,
Joe Ahlquist
February 22, 2022 02:36 PM
Meta Ring, 7, slides on the icy sidewalk as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, along Bear Creek in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Meta Ring, 7, runs to slide on the icy sidewalk as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, along Bear Creek in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Meta Ring, 7, runs to slide on the icy sidewalk as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, along Bear Creek in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Bernard Ring, 9, covers his face as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Neighborhood kids climb back up the hill while sledding as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, near Silver Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools along with other area schools were closed due to a winter weather advisory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Matilda Hammer, 11, sleds along with other neighborhood kids as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, near Silver Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools along with other area schools were closed due to a winter weather advisory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Isabella Bruce, 12, left, Lena Hugdahl, 9, and Matilda Hammer, 11, react as their friends sled down a hill Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, near Silver Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools along with other area schools were closed due to a winter weather advisory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Emmett Asleson, 10, and his sister Audrey Asleson, 13, sled as snow falls Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, near Silver Lake Park in Rochester, Minnesota. Rochester Public Schools along with other area schools were closed due to a winter weather advisory.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The sidewalk is cleared from the sidewalk off of Third Street Southwest near the Third Street Parking Ramp as more snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Downtown Rochester Ambassador Jolene Schultz shovels snow from the sidewalk at the intersection of Third Street Southwest and First Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A plow truck clears snow from Second Avenue Northwest on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sandy Collopy shovels snow from the sidewalk outside her house on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Sandy Collopy shovels snow from the sidewalk outside her house on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Elena Kowalchuk plays in the snow with her 10-month-old son, Lev, as more snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow falls on downtown Rochester on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow falls on downtown Rochester on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
A person on a fat tire bike rides around Silver Lake as snow falls on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
