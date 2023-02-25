Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Temperatures hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit for the opening night of Social-ICE at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. The event runs 4-10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.