Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 08:40 PM

Temperatures hovered around 10 degrees Fahrenheit for the opening night of Social-ICE at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. The event runs 4-10 p.m. this Friday and Saturday.

Social-ICE
Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
Ellie Zollner, 13, curls with her mom, Carla Miller during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
Irene Marin-Goñi sits at an ice carved piano at the entrance of Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
People warm by the fire at Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Social-ICE
Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
DJ Josh “Diesel” Amsden works during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
People dance during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
DJ Josh “Diesel” Amsden works during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
A group of friends play shuffleboard on an ice table during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
Liz Thoendel, 10, lines up a putt as her sister, Izzy, 8, grabs her ball and friend Ava Trehui, 10, watches during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
An ice carved Elvis is seen during Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Social-ICE
People warm by the fire pits as temperatures hover around 10 degrees Fahrenheit at Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Social-ICE
Social-ICE on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
