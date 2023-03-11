6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Stewartville, Austin girls basketball Section 1AAA championship on March 10, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 10, 2023 08:01 PM

Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Stewartville players and fans celebrate their 78-50 win over Austin in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Basketball fans wait in line for the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship between Stewartville and Austin on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Ajiem Agwa (1) is introduced before the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Quinn Osgood (24) dribbles the ball during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Olivia Walsh (22) goes up for a shot as Stewartville's Jayci Rath (13) defends during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Olivia Walsh (22) dribbles past Stewartville's Savannah Hedin (23) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Marissa Shute (20) takes a shot during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Marissa Schute (20) passes the ball past Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Cassidy Shute (25) keeps the ball from Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) and Keeley Steele (also 25) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Marissa Shute (20) passes the ball during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville fans cheer on their team during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Austin on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin's Olivia Walsh (22) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville players cheer on their teammates during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Austin on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Haylie Strum (2) goes up for a shot over Austin's Marissa Shute (20) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Taylor Klement (10) takes a shot over Austin's Marie Tolbert (40) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Austin players cheer on their team during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Stewartville on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Ella Theobald (21) keeps the ball from Austin's Ajiem Agwa (1) during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville's Audrey Shindelar (4) takes a shot during the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship against Austin on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Stewartville beat Austin 78-50 to advance to the next week's state tournament.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville players celebrate their 78-50 win over Austin in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville players, including Keeley Steele (25), right, and Haylie Strum (2), celebrate their 78-50 win over Austin in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Stewartville players celebrate their 78-50 win over Austin in the Section 1AAA girls basketball championship on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

