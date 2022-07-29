SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: The AirPower History Tour brings WWII aircraft to Rochester

The AirPower History Tour was held on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester. The planes are here until Sunday, July 31, 2022.

By Traci Westcott
July 29, 2022 03:49 PM
World War II Planes
A North American T-6 Texan prepares to take flight during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A North American T-6 Texan prepares to take flight during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A North American T-6 Texan takes flight during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A B-24 Liberator bomber plane is seen during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A B-24 Liberator bomber plane is seen during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
James Hulsey waits to take a flight on a Boeing-Stearman during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
James Hulsey waits to take a flight on a Boeing-Stearman during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
People walk during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
John Klickman, a U.S. Navy veteran, checks out the cockpit of a B-24 Liberator during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
John Klickman, a U.S. Navy veteran, checks out a bomb bay on a B-24 Liberator during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A person checks out the cockpit on a B-24 Liberator during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A North American T-6 Texan prepares to take flight during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
A North American T-6 Texan takes flight during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
World War II Planes
People walk through a hanger during a tour of World War II planes on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Rochester International Airport in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
