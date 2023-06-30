Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 29, 2023

Thursdays Downtown continued through a short thunderstorm on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Jacoby Adams, two, looks around above the crowd during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Cerulean Ovalle-Sweet, six, runs through Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
As storm clouds begin to clear, groups of people still wait for the rain to stop during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Ashley Eikren takes a photograph of Kennedy Truschinski right after receiving their large cotton candy during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Storm clouds begin to disperse behind the Plummer Building, revealing a blue sky during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
A bicyclist rides around with a remote-controlled Grave Digger monster truck with a sign that says “for sale” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Rio Ovalle-Sweet, three, runs through Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
A customer reads through Gary Harbo’s A to Z books during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
A group of bicyclists ride in Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” as rain continues to sprinkle during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
A large group of people find shelter as rain continues to fall during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
As rain begins to fall, umbrellas start to pop up during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
John Muller carries his son Theo, five, on his shoulders as they watch their cotton candy being made during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.