Photos: Thursdays Downtown on June 29, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 8:58 PM

Thursdays Downtown continued through a short thunderstorm on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.

062923-Thursdays Downtown
Jacoby Adams, two, looks around above the crowd during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
Cerulean Ovalle-Sweet, six, runs through Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
As storm clouds begin to clear, groups of people still wait for the rain to stop during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
Ashley Eikren takes a photograph of Kennedy Truschinski right after receiving their large cotton candy during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
Storm clouds begin to disperse behind the Plummer Building, revealing a blue sky during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
A bicyclist rides around with a remote-controlled Grave Digger monster truck with a sign that says “for sale” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
Rio Ovalle-Sweet, three, runs through Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
A customer reads through Gary Harbo’s A to Z books during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
A group of bicyclists ride in Eric Anderson's art installation called “Wakefield” as rain continues to sprinkle during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
A large group of people find shelter as rain continues to fall during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
As rain begins to fall, umbrellas start to pop up during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
062923-Thursdays Downtown
John Muller carries his son Theo, five, on his shoulders as they watch their cotton candy being made during Thursdays Downtown on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
