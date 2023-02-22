Photos: Winter storm hits Rochester

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Low visibility is seen for drivers headed northbound on U.S. Highway 52 near 37th St northwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pedestrians cross Fourth Street southwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A plow clears Fourth Street southwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Low visibility is seen for drivers headed northbound on U.S. Highway 52 near 37th Street northwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Amar Desai clears the sidewalk as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Low visibility is seen for drivers headed southbound on U.S. Highway 52 near 37th Street northwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A plow clears Fourth Street Southwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A plow clears U.S. Highway 52 near 37th Street northwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Thursday, with additional snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
A pedestrian crosses First Ave southwest as snow continues to fall on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
