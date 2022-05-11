Pine Island boys dominate True Team meet again; Byron girls ride big peformances by Halder

WINONA — The Pine Island boys kept their domination of the Section 1AA True Team meet alive on Tuesday, roaring to the title with a 624.5 score.

No other team was close to that. Stewartville came in second with a 461 total, followed by Austin’s 445 in the 11-team meet.

The Panthers got a strong meet from Brandt Konik as he was first in the 1,600 (4:40.90) and second in the 3,200 (10:3.70).

Gabe Northrop and Jacob White also came up big for Pine Island, which is headed back to the True Team state meet. Northrop was first in the high jump (6-feet-2) and third in the discus (116-10). White was first in the pole vault (15-2), second in the 200 (23.07), fourth in the 100 (11.41) and fifth in the 400 (52.47).

Stewartville’s Torasbjorn Lunaas captured the shot put (51-3 1/2) and the discus (139-2 1/2).

Byron’s Trent DeCook was first in the 200 (22.88) and second in the 100 (11.31).

Byron rolls to girls title

Byron easily won the Section 1AA True Team girls title. The Bears, led by a magnificent day by Paige Halder, scored 600.5 points. Stewartville was second with 480.5 points, followed closely by Winona (479.5) and Plainview-Elgin-Millville (435).

Halder was a triple winner. She captured the 200 (26.12), 400 (58.81) and high jump (5-2), all of them excellent performances.

Byron won three of the four relay events — the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800.

Adriana Brenegan had a big meet for Winona. She was first in the 100 (12.94) and second in the 200 (26.46)

BOYS

Team scores

Pine Island 624.5, Stewartville 461, Austin 445, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 444, Byron 438, Winona 397.5, Albert Lea 373.5, Kasson-Mantorville 325.5, Red Wing 323.5, Cannon Falls 181.5.

Individual results

100 — 1. RJ Sylak (ZM) 11.09; 2. Trent DeCook (Byr) 11.31; 3. Thomas Lamkin (RW) 11.34; 4. Jarod White (PI) 11.41; 5. Jack Buntrock (Stew) 11.50.. 200 — 1. Trent DeCook (Byr) 22.88; 2. Jarod White (PI) 23.07; 3. RJ Sylak (ZM) 23.12; 4. A’triel Terry (A) 23.71; 5. Jack Buntrock (Stew) 23.82.. 400 — 1, RJ Sylak (ZM) 50.61; 2. Brayden Raheim (W) 51.71; 3. Kaiden Peters (PEM) 51.85; 4. Zack Ihde (PI) 52.16; 5. Jarod White (PI) 52.47. 800 — 1. Braxton Osterhuas (PI) 2:08.91; 2. Nicholas Asmus (A) 2:11.09; 3. Liam Poers (PEM) 2:11.16; 4. Ben Zimmerman-Moreno (Byr) 2:11.44; 5. Andrew Farrar (RW) 2:12.16. 1,600 — 1. Brandt Konik (PI) 4:40.90; 2. Seth Konik (PI) 4:40.94; 3. Gavin Hanke (AL) 4:41.74; 4. Myles Rasmussen (W) 4:42.42; 5. Baylor Hagen (PEM) 4:45.38.. 3,200 — 1. Gavin Hanke (AL) 10:22.34; 2. Brandt Konik (PI) 10:33.70; 3. Myles Rasmussen (W) 10:41.45; 4. Leo Lohnes (W) 10:46.06; 5. Seth Konik (PI) 10:49.37. 110 hurdles — 1. Connor Loeschke (CF) 17.05; 2. Brayden Draheim (W) 17.32; 3. Brenan Winkels (A) 17.79; 4. CJ Tree (PI) 17.88; 5. Kameron Thompson-En (Stew) 18.00. 300 hurdles — 1. Nick Walch (PEM) 43.51; 2. Mason Safe (RW( 43.97; 3. CJ Tree (PI) 44.15; 4. Isaiah Cabeen (A) 45.10; 5. Bryan Cassellius (W) 45.30.

Relays

4x100 — 1. K-M 44.69; 2. Winona 44.86; 3. Byron 44.93; 4. Austin 45.41; 5. Pine Island 45.80. 4x200 — 1. PEM 1:34.26; 2. Red Wing 1:35.57; 3. Pine Island 1:35.69; 4. Winona 1:37.05; 5. Byron 1:37.07. 4x400 — 1. Austin 3:32.97; 2. Pine Island 3:34.71; 3. Winona 3:38.75; 4. Red Wing 3:40.39; 5. Albert Lea 3:41.14. 4x800 — 1. Byron 8:33.19; 2. Pine Island 8:39.65; 3. Austin 8:44.95; 4. K-M 8:46.64; 5. Winona 8:56.22.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Torasbjorn Lunaas (Stew) 51-3 1/2; 2. Ashton Kisch (PEM) 45-2; 3. Petyon Byrne (Stew) 43-7; 4. Christian Connelly (Byr) 43-5 1/2; 5. Wesley Wollan (W) 43-4 1/2. Discus — 1. Torasbjorn Lunaas (Stew) 139-2 1/2; 2. Logan Strom (AL) 118-9 1/2; 3. Gabe Northrop (PI) 116-10; 4. Andrew Sayles (A) 116-6; 5. Dixon Ehlers (RW) 116-3. High jump — 1. (tie) Gabe Northrop (PI) 6-2; Kaiden Peters (PEM) 6-2; 3. A’triel Terry (A) 6-2; 4. Mark Quintero (PI) 6-0; 5. Emmett Ricke (KM) 5-8. Pole vault — 1. Jarod White (PI) 15-2; 2. Sam Knox (PI) 11-6; 3. Matthew Grush (A) 11-0; 4. Kyler Lamb (PEM) 11-0; 5. Zayne Novek (ZM) 11-0. Long jump — 1. Joseph Walker (A) 21-6 1/2; 2. Trent DeCook (Byr) 20-3; 3. Mark Quintero (PI) 20-1/2; 4. Michael Goodman (PI) 19-8; 5. Jacob Weightman (Stew) 19-7. Triple jump — 1. Brayden Draheim (W) 41-6 1/2; 2. Michael Goodman (PI) 41-1 1/2; 3. Jacob Weightman (Stew) 39-6; 4. Adam Jennissen (KM) 39-2 1/2; 5. Nick Wozney (PEM) 39-1 3/4.

Complete results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/465449/results/m/1/lj

GIRLS

Team scores

Byron 600.5, Pine Island 503, Stewartville 480.5, Winona 479.5, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 435, Austin 367.5, Red Wing 367, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 363.5, Kasson-Mantorville 288, Cannon Falls 246, Abert Lea 174.5.

Individual results

100 — 1. Adriana Brenegen (W) 12.94; 2. Olivia Amundson (A) 13.03; 3. Taylor Koenen (PI) 13.28; 4. Sarah Wangen (A) 13.32; 5. Reighley Sorum (PI) 13.45. 200 — 1. Paige Halder (Byr) 26.12; 2. Adriana Brenegen (W) 26.46; 3. Olivia Amundson (Byr) 26.78; 4. Taylor Koenen (PI) 27.58; 5. Madison Hudson (PI) 27.67. 400 — 1, Paige Halder (Byr) 58.81; 2. Audrey Shindelar (Stew) 1:01.85; 3. Emma Buck (ZM) 1:02.13; 4. Reese Koenen (PI) 1:02.38; 5. Anna Gilmer (W) 1:03.46. 800 — 1. Katrina Sortland (ZM) 2:16.82; 2. Kylie Stockton (RW) 2:28.92; 3. Paxyn Rendahl (PI) 2:29.97; 4. Calla Pike (W) 2:30.26; 5. Brooklyn Staucher (PEM) 2:32.77. 1,600 — 1. Natasha Sortland (ZM) 5:05.90; 2. Payton Satzke (Byr) 5:34.21; 3. Mollie Ping (W) 5:43.53; 4. Ava Pike (W) 5:43.58; 5. Nadia Vaughn (A) 5:50.02. 3,200 — 1. Marissa Shute (A) 12:14.67; 2. Mollie Ping (W) 12:21.68; 3. Payton Satzke (Byr) 12:34.26; 4. Lani Schul (W) 12:46.13; 5. Kailey Schneider (Byr) 12:50.19. 100 hurdles — 1. Elena Hartung (PI) 17.04; 2. Rachel Fode (Byr) 17.46; 3. Morgan Hanlin (RW) 17.51; 4. Allie Sveen (PEM) 17.67; 5. Evelyn Helson (Stew) 18.01. 300 hurdles — 1. Haylie Strum (Stew) 46.48; 2. Elena Hartung (PI) 48.53; 3. Allie Sveen (PEM) 49.39; 4. Evelyn Nelson (CF) 50.18; 5. Mattea Stockton (RW) 50.64.

Relays

4x100 — 1. Byron 51.28; 2. Pine Island 51.59; 3. Winona 52.53; 4. K-M 52.85; 5. Stewartville 52.96. 4x200 — 1. Byron 1:50.28; 2. Stewartville 1:51.91; 3. Z-M 1:52.18; 4. Red Wing 1:52.89; 5. Cannon Falls 1:53.78. 4x400 — 1. Z-M 4:08.68; 2. Stewartville 4:12.23; 3. Pine Island 4:17.27; 4. PEM 4:18.41; 5. Byron 4:19.63. 4x800 — 1. Byron 10:09.90; 2. Winona 10:19.73; 3. PEM 10:35.70; 4. Pine Island 10:40.34; 5. Stewartville 10:41.88.

Field events

Shot put — 1. Mandy Duellman (W) 35-2; 2. Shay Berlin Burns (W) 33-6; 3. Laura Bekarert (A) 33-6; 4. Megan Gallagher (Byr) 33-1; 5. Lauren Rott (PEM) 32-6. Discus — 1. Lauren Rott (PEM) 119-0; 2. Rylie Olive (Byr) 104-11 1/2; 3. Shay Berlin Burns (W) 103-9; 4. Abigail Koehler (W) 92-1/2; 5. Tayler Lamphere (KM) 90-5. High jump — 1. 1. Paige Halder (B) 5-2; 2. Ava Knott (ZM) 5-0; 3. Olivia Walsh (A) 5-0; 4. Maddie Seymour (ZM) 5-0; 5. Anna Florness (W) 4-10. Long jump — 1. Reese Koenen (PI) 16-10 3/4; 2. Cadence Thorson (RW) 15-8 3/4; 3. Jaci Winchell (CF) 15-7; 4. Carly Conway (W) 15-6 1/2; 5. Sophia Richardson (Byr) 15-6 1/4. Triple jump — 1. Olivia Walsh (A) 35-5 1/2; 2. Lauren Johnson (CF) 33-2; 3. Jaci Winchell (CF) 32-8 3/4; 4. Ella Quam (Stew) 32-6 1/2; 5. Anna Myhre (Stew) 32-4 1/2. Pole vault — 1. Ella Ott (Byr) 8-6; 2. Clarie Krook (Byr) 8-06; 3. (tie) Lydia Pedersen (CF) 8-0 Anna Myhre (Stew) 8-0; 5. Sarah Wangen (A) 8-0.

Complete results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/465449/results/m/1/lj