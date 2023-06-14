PIZM, Lourdes' Rich hope to climb into medal contention at Class AA state meet

JORDAN — A year ago, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa won the first boys golf state championship in program history by shooting 309-307—616.

The Wildcats weren’t too far off from their opening-round score of a year ago on Tuesday in the first round of the 2023 Class AA state meet, but a pair of private school teams from the Twin Cities have clearly upped their game and made it difficult on all the other challengers at the Ridges at Sand Creek.

All six players in Holy Family Catholic’s lineup shot 76 or better and the Fire lived up to their nickname by shooting a blistering 295 to take the lead after Round 1 of the two-day event.

The Fire’s breathing room is minimal, though, as Totino-Grace sits just four shots back, at 299, as its top three players shot 74 or better.

That’s a tough hill to climb in the final round for the other six teams in the meet.

Third-place Cloquet shot a 310, yet is 15 strokes out of the lead. PIZM sits sixth after a solid 319, including 79s from senior Michael Scripture and junior Garett Sperber, an 80 from junior Cameron Bruns and an 81 from senior Joe Scripture. Sophomore Collin Fogarty (83) and freshman Josh Scripture (89) round out the Wildcats lineup.

While a second straight championship may be a tough battle to win on Wednesday, PIZM is still in position to earn a top-three finish, sitting just nine shots back of Cloquet.

The leaders

• Leader Luke Ashbrook of Kimball Area finished fifth at last year’s state meet. He’s in the driver’s seat to win it this time after an opening-round of 2-under-par 70. However, Blake’s Christopher Zhao is just one shot back, and four others are at even par.

• Holy Family Catholic’s six players all were within five shots of one another. Junior PJ Herron is at even-par 72, junior Mick Herron is at 1-over 73, freshman Ryder Carslon is at 2-over 74, while sophomore Jacob Egan, junior Tully Super and sophomore Zac Beddor are all at 4-over 76.

Section 1 sophomore power

• Two-time Section 1AA medalist Colton Rich, a sophomore at Rochester Lourdes, shot an excellent first round of 2-over 74, but he sits in a tie for 12th place, as 11 golfers are at 73 or better. Rich recorded all three of his birdies — including two on par-4s — in a seven-hole stretch.

La Crescent-Hokah's Ryan Nutter chips onto the 12th hole at Northern Hills Golf Course during the Section 1AA boys golf meet on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Rochester. Nutter is one of two Section 1 golfers in the top 20 at the Class AA state meet this week in Jordan. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

• La Crescent-Hokah sophomore Ryan Nutter is the only other Section 1 golfer in the top 20. Nutter made four birdies en route to his 3-over-par 75. He birdied three par-5s and a par-3 (the 121-yard 15th hole).

Round 1 notes

• Last year’s Class AA state medalist, Sam Udovich of St. Croix Lutheran, now plays for Class AAA Cretin-Derham Hall. He was one of five golfers suspended by the MSHSL in mid-May for playing in too many tournaments this spring (including non-MSHSL sanctioned events), but those suspensions were lifted in time for section tournaments.

• Ashbrook, the Round 1 leader, made four birdies and nothing worse than a bogey (he had two of them). He was steady, making 12 pars in his round of 70.

• Blake’s Zhao, who sits in second place at 1-under 71, was the opposite of Ashbrook. Zhao had six birdies in his round, including a spectacular run of five in a row from holes 4-8. He also had five bogeys en route to his round of 71.

Leaderboard

CLASS AA BOYS

TEAM TOTALS

1. Holy Family Catholic 295, 2. Totino-Grace 299, 3. Cloquet 310, 4. Blake 315, 5. Roseau 318, 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 319, 7. New London-Spicer 320, 8. Albany 329.

INDIVIDUALS

(Top 10 + Section 1 golfers)

1. Luke Ashbrook (Kimball) 70, 2. Christopher Zhao (Blake) 71, 3t. Andrew Ramos (Totino) 72, 3t. Anthony Armstrong (Pequot Lakes) 72, 3t. Carter White (Staples-Motley) 72, 3t. PJ Herron (Holy Family) 72, 7t. Ashton Lloyd (Blue Earth) 73, 7t. Luke Maas (Watertown-Mayer) 73, 7t. Max Wilson (Roseau) 73, 7t. Mick Herron (Holy Family) 73, 7t. Peyton Savageau (Totino) 73,

12t. Colton Rich (Lourdes) 74, 17t. Ryan Nutter (La Crescent-Hokah) 75, 34t. Braxton Berlin (Lake City) 79, 34t. Garett Sperber (PIZM) 79, 34t. Michael Scripture (PIZM) 79, 42t. Cameron Bruns (PIZM) 80, 42t. John Ahrens (Red Wing) 80, 46t. Joseph Scripture (PIZM) 81, 56t. Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 83, 77. Josh Scripture (PIZM) 89, 87. Noah Amundson (Byron) 96.