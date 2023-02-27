99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Post Bulletin has pulled 'Dilbert' following cartoonist's race comments

Loss of distributor leads to change on Post Bulletin's comics page.

Rochester Post Bulletin
The Rochester Post Bulletin on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
February 27, 2023 04:04 PM

A comic strip that is published daily in a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers has lost its distributor, creating changes on the Post Bulletin's comics page.

“Dilbert” creator Scott Adams sparked controversy last week when he said people with African-American heritage are a “hate group.” He also suggested white Americans “get away” from Black people, according to reports published by the news agency Reuters, which provides national news coverage to the Post Bulletin.

Andrews McMeel Universal, which syndicates and delivers “Dilbert” to subscribing newspapers, dropped Adams on Sunday evening, according to Reuters. In response, a number of Forum Communications Co. newspapers began filling the space with replacement cartoons.

"Dilbert" will appear one more time in the Post Bulletin on Tuesday. Due to an advance printing schedule, it was too late to remove the strip from that day's edition. A permanent replacement for "Dilbert" will be determined soon.

By Staff reports
