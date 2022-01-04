SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Randy Petersen
Local Government Reporter
Email:
rpetersen@postbulletin.com
Phone: (507) 285-7709
Local
COVID-19 increase expected as testing demand breaks Olmsted County records
Olmsted County Public Health officials say an increase in holiday-related testing has taxed local capacity.
January 04, 2022 04:20 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Hagedorn under observation after testing positive for COVID-19
First District congressman says symptoms are mild, but precautions are taken due to his cancer treatment.
January 04, 2022 03:28 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Proposed Country Club Manor apartment project spurs zoning change
Rochester council acknowledges neighbors' concerns, but cites need for more affordable housing.
January 03, 2022 11:07 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Rochester development code work continues into third year
Reworking of code will include more neighborhood information meetings.
January 03, 2022 06:12 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Exclusive
Business
Mayo Clinic 5-year plans highlight potential work that has been considered for decades
Other work has been completed alongside Destination Medical Center efforts, fueling the release of public funds.
January 03, 2022 06:00 AM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Mayo Clinic will continue to monitor need for mask policy change
Hospital and clinic guidelines don't mean cloth masks need to be abandoned elsewhere
January 02, 2022 11:44 AM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Rochester council being asked to green light Ninth Street Southeast reconstruction plan
Work, which includes planned assessments to property owners, will follow changes to utility service running through neighborhood
January 01, 2022 12:00 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Exclusive
Local
Rochester council finishes first year with four new members
Disagreements continue as elected officials continue efforts to work on defined priorities.
December 30, 2021 06:00 AM
By
Randy Petersen
Local
Mayo Clinic wants patients and visitors to switch masks
In response to omicron variant, Mayo Clinic is asking people to wear surgical or procedural masks for appointments and when visiting.
December 29, 2021 03:45 PM
By
Randy Petersen
Exclusive
Local
Golf pro David Richardson retiring to spend more time on the course
In his 19-year city career, local golf pro has seen changes in the Rochester program and anticipates new National Golf Foundation report on local golf operations will spur improvements to city's game.
December 29, 2021 05:30 AM
By
Randy Petersen
