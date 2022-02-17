SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women clinch share of division title with win over Anoka-Ramsey

Yellowjackets can claim Southern Division title outright with a home win on Saturday against Minnesota West

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin Staff Reports
February 16, 2022 10:24 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team used a big first quarter and some solid defense to get past Anoka-Ramsey 70-57 Wednesday night at RCTC.

The win clinches at least a share of the Southern Division title in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) for RCTC (19-5, 12-1), which has won eight consecutive games.

"Great win at home," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

The Yellowjackets — ranked No. 5 in the latest NJCAA DIII poll — outscored Anoka-Ramsey 21-9 in the first period and held the Rams (14-9, 5-8) to 31.4% (21-for-61) from the field.

Olivia Christianson led the RCTC offense with 22 points to go along with five rebounds and three steals. Ravyn Miles also stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, five assists and four rebounds, while Lexi Hugeback tallied 11 points and eight rebounds.

Kassidy Broadwater had 10 points and four rebounds and Kandace Sikkink had eight points and six rebounds.

Broadwater's defense helped RCTC score 28 points off of turnovers.

"She is playing great for us," Bonde said. "She is the best defender in the conference."

RCTC will have a chance to win the conference title outright when they host Minnesota West Community and Technical College at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Yellowjackets lost to MN West 66-52 on Jan. 26.

